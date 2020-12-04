 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle Rotary clubs launch online auction to help people with disabilities
alert top story

Carlisle Rotary clubs launch online auction to help people with disabilities

{{featured_button_text}}
Rotary Club of Carlisle—Sunrise

An online charity auction hopes to raise more than $20,000 for the Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC).

The auction, hosted by The Rotary Club of Carlisle and the Rotary Club of Carlisle-Sunrise, runs Dec. 4-13 at www.32auctions.com/CarlisleRotaryAuction.

Available items include passes for cooking classes, beach house vacation, golf packages, sports memorabilia, gift cards galore, and more.

Typically, the clubs host an in-person holiday dinner and auction. With the COVID-19 pandemic, things needed to change so the fundraiser went virtual. Auction coordinator Bill Blankmeyer hopes that the new online format will “allow for increased participation as we can open up the bidding to the entire community.”

“We are thrilled that the Rotary Clubs choose CPARC this year,” says Anne Couldridge, CPARC’s Executive Director. “COVID-19 continues to challenge our daily operations, but our staff team remains committed to providing excellent care to our folks.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CPARC is a non-profit organization that helps people with intellectual disabilities live the happy, healthy lives in the community.

More than $11,000 of the $20,000 goal has already been raised through generous sponsorships by Carlisle Rotarians.

“Reaching our $20,000 goal through the online auction itself will depend on the community’s help and generosity,” says Carlisle Rotary Club President Justin Doty. “We are hoping for maximum participation at our auction site or for people to simply send donations to provide support to CPARC.”

Mike Zick, President of the Carlisle Sunrise Club, said that, Carlisle's two Rotary clubs have raised over $270,000 to support international water projects in Africa and Central America over the past 20 years.

“More recently, auctions have supported projects in the Carlisle community. In 2017, $17,000 was raised to support the Cumberland County Historical Society. The 2018 auction raised $16,000 which was shared equally between Safe Harbour and Community C.A.R.E.S. In 2019, $20,000 was raised to support Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties (DVSCP)," he said.

Those with questions or who would like to make a donation may contact Blankmeyer at blankmeyer66@comcast.net or (717) 590-7229. Checks should be made out to the Carlisle Rotary Club Foundation and sent to the following address: Rotary Club of Carlisle, PO Box 301, Carlisle, PA 17013.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News