Carlisle Rotary clubs launch online auction to help people with disabilities

“Reaching our $20,000 goal through the online auction itself will depend on the community’s help and generosity,” says Carlisle Rotary Club President Justin Doty. “We are hoping for maximum participation at our auction site or for people to simply send donations to provide support to CPARC.”

Mike Zick, President of the Carlisle Sunrise Club, said that, Carlisle's two Rotary clubs have raised over $270,000 to support international water projects in Africa and Central America over the past 20 years.

“More recently, auctions have supported projects in the Carlisle community. In 2017, $17,000 was raised to support the Cumberland County Historical Society. The 2018 auction raised $16,000 which was shared equally between Safe Harbour and Community C.A.R.E.S. In 2019, $20,000 was raised to support Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties (DVSCP)," he said.

Those with questions or who would like to make a donation may contact Blankmeyer at blankmeyer66@comcast.net or (717) 590-7229. Checks should be made out to the Carlisle Rotary Club Foundation and sent to the following address: Rotary Club of Carlisle, PO Box 301, Carlisle, PA 17013.

