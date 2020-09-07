Carlisle revamps guidelines for funding outside agencies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Borough Council Wednesday approved changes to they way it funds agencies and organizations outside of the borough government.

Each year, the borough sets aside funds in its budget for such agencies. Funding for such agencies is usually capped between $10,000 and $12,000.

Funding for the outside agencies comes from both the general fund and the parking fund. According to the 2019 budget document, a total of $10,000 was given to outside agencies in 2017 and $12,600 in both 2018 and 2019.

During the budget hearings last November, borough council members were disappointed that only four out of the ten agencies requesting funds sent representatives to a meeting held for the organizations to make their case for funding.

That sparked a broader conversation about the criteria the council uses to decide how to distribute the funding.

"We had some ideas from the last round of the agency process and we thought it would be a good idea to look at what was going out and how we normally solicit those requests," said councilwoman Brenda Landis.

Landis said the new guidelines make the request process accessible to more agencies and focuses on specific areas of funding.