Carlisle revamps guidelines for funding outside agencies

Carlisle Borough Council Wednesday approved changes to they way it funds agencies and organizations outside of the borough government.
Each year, the borough sets aside funds in its budget for such agencies. Funding for such agencies is usually capped between $10,000 and $12,000.
Funding for the outside agencies comes from both the general fund and the parking fund. According to the 2019 budget document, a total of $10,000 was given to outside agencies in 2017 and $12,600 in both 2018 and 2019.
During the budget hearings last November, borough council members were disappointed that only four out of the ten agencies requesting funds sent representatives to a meeting held for the organizations to make their case for funding.
That sparked a broader conversation about the criteria the council uses to decide how to distribute the funding.
"We had some ideas from the last round of the agency process and we thought it would be a good idea to look at what was going out and how we normally solicit those requests," said councilwoman Brenda Landis.
Landis said the new guidelines make the request process accessible to more agencies and focuses on specific areas of funding.
Now, agencies interested in receiving borough funding will submit an application showing that the funds will be used for community beautification, social programs, community activity support and educational opportunities.
The Outside Agency Funding process will be promoted on the borough’s website and social media to increase the pool of potential applicants.
Those applications will then be reviewed by Assistant Borough Manager Owen Snyder and the chair or vice-chair of the borough council's Community Planning and Smart Growth Committee and Budget and Finance Committee.
Applications must be received by Sept. 30 and applicants will be required to attend the borough council's workshop meeting that day to present their submission.
The borough is tentatively proposing $10,000 in funds for fiscal year 2021, with a funding limit of $2,500 to one organization.
Those wishing to apply for the funding can find more information at the borough's website, https://www.carlislepa.org/outside_agency_funding. Information and applications can also be requested from the borough secretary at 717-240-6920 or via email at jstone@carlislepa.org.
