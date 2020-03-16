Carlisle restricting access to borough hall, canceling programs

Carlisle will restrict access to borough hall in response to the coronavirus.
In a news release Monday, the borough announced that the town hall will remain open to the public, but access will be limited to the main lobby and reception area. The borough encouraged residents pay parking tickets and utility bills via the borough website or through the mail. A drop-off box is also located outside borough hall.
A temporary moratorium has also been placed on water and sewer utility terminations to "provide all residents the means to address hygiene and to limit the spread of the virus," the release said.
In accordance with state guidelines, Stuart Community Center has canceled all classes and programs through March 30. Borough staff has started working on refunding fees paid for programs affected by the closure.
Updates on the borough's plan to deal with the coronavirus will be posted to the website, www.carlislepa.org.
