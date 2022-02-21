Carlisle restaurant unveils mural as part of Pop-up Wall Paintings Project

The B&L Caribbean restaurant in Carlisle is easy to recognize by it's bright yellow exterior.

Now, with the help of the Charles Bruce Foundation, the inside of the restaurant has become a little brighter too.

The foundation, dedicated to promoting the arts in Carlisle, has teamed up with small businesses and employed local artists for a Pop-Up Wall Paintings Project that will create "beauty in unexpected places," the foundation said.

B&L Caribbean at 10 W. Pomfret St. in Carlisle unveiled the project's first mural Saturday morning.

Artists Ivy Rose and Bonnie Tweedy Shaw worked together to create the colorful mural in the restaurant's restroom, a space that is "too often wasted" according to the foundation.

The foundation said the mural gives the restaurant a "touch of the island" of Saint Lucia, where owner Bryan Landers is from, and reminds visitors of the "beauty of the region of the world that inspired the restaurant’s cuisine."

The mural incorporates symbols and elements of the Caribbean island, including a palm tree, a hibiscus and a Saint Lucia Parrot, the country's national bird.

According to the Charles Bruce Foundation, Bryan and his wife, Latoya, met with the foundation and discussed what they hoped a mural would do for their location.

“The women worked with us on a plan and really made that little corner of the restaurant come to life,” Latoya said in a news release.

She said they love the mural, and that the longer she looks at it, the more she sees.

According to the foundation, Rose said the easiest part of creating the mural was working while the restaurant was closed.

"Smelling all those incredible island aromas was the toughest," Rose said in a news release. "I’m looking forward to dropping in when they’re open and eating instead of painting."

The foundation's founder, Chad Bruce, said in a news release that this project is "the perfect combination of what the Charles Bruce Foundation has been trying to do for the last 10 years."

“We want to make sure artists get work, the public sees that work and our communities come together," Bruce said. "Murals are a great way to do that. Hidden murals all the more, because they inspire folks to look for beauty where they’d least expect it.”

Businesses looking to incorporate "pop-up" artwork in their locations can contact the Charles Bruce Foundation at www.charlesbrucefoundation.org or email epicjourney10@gmail.com.

