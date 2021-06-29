Carlisle restaurant scene bouncing back after pandemic throws industry for a spin

Guests still flock to outdoor seating, which most restaurants expanded during the pandemic, and give it preference even more than would be expected for the weather, restaurants said.

“The outdoor seating is still the most popular. We’re finding we really don’t need our second floor as often because people use the outside capacity,” said Alexis Davenport, general manager at Grand Illusion.

Establishments that were primarily focused on drinks before the pandemic also said food sales have remained elevated, possibly due to Pennsylvania’s policy last year. During the height of the pandemic, in an effort to limit crowding in bars, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration issued an emergency order that alcohol could only be served with a meal.

“Even after they took that rule away, people are still ordering more food,” Davenport said.

“We’re definitely selling more food that we did before,” Fourlas said, to the point where lunch sales at Molly Pitcher are now stronger than they were pre-pandemic, and the restaurant seeks to hire two more cooks.

