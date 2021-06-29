Carlisle restaurant scene bouncing back after pandemic throws industry for a spin

Although the COVID-19 pandemic may be winding down, some of its effects on Carlisle’s restaurant scene are likely to stick around much longer.
Increased popularity of outdoor seating, better food sales and a tighter labor market are hallmarks of the pandemic that many downtown restaurants say are continuing to change the business even after virus-wary customers have returned.
Borough restaurants interviewed by The Sentinel reported a steady increase in customers over the past two to three months as COVID-19 vaccination rates have risen and cases of the virus have declined; most are close to being back to their pre-pandemic hours, with a common limiter being slow hiring.
“We’re still on the upswing. Outside seating has still been doing great,” said Joe Frantz, Market Cross Pub’s front-of-house manager.
“We’re definitely seeing more people,” said Cassie Fourlas, general manager at Molly Pitcher Brewing Co. “But we’re still avoiding the standing-room-only crowding situation.”
More and more restaurants are approaching their full pre-pandemic hours. Market Cross Pub, for instance, is still scheduled to close at 11 p.m. on nights that it would’ve stayed open until 1 a.m. pre-pandemic, Frantz said; but if enough people are there, hours will be extended.
“At this point, we’ll stay open to midnight if [the business] is there,” Frantz said. “We’re not quite [back to full hours] yet, but it’s on the horizon.”
Guests still flock to outdoor seating, which most restaurants expanded during the pandemic, and give it preference even more than would be expected for the weather, restaurants said.
“The outdoor seating is still the most popular. We’re finding we really don’t need our second floor as often because people use the outside capacity,” said Alexis Davenport, general manager at Grand Illusion.
Establishments that were primarily focused on drinks before the pandemic also said food sales have remained elevated, possibly due to Pennsylvania’s policy last year. During the height of the pandemic, in an effort to limit crowding in bars, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration issued an emergency order that alcohol could only be served with a meal.
“Even after they took that rule away, people are still ordering more food,” Davenport said.
“We’re definitely selling more food that we did before,” Fourlas said, to the point where lunch sales at Molly Pitcher are now stronger than they were pre-pandemic, and the restaurant seeks to hire two more cooks.
But hiring has been slow, and the lack of kitchen staff is the main barrier to the restaurant resuming its full pre-COVID hours, Fourlas said. Other restaurants likewise said they had taken months to get to a full complement of employees for positions that would normally take a fraction of that time to fill.
“We have a lot of new, fresh faces,” Frantz said; although job applicants have become more plentiful, “it was rough in March,” he added.
Trepidation among restaurant workers is understandable. A University of California, San Francisco study published earlier this year indicated that line cooks had the highest rate of excess mortality associated with COVID-19 out of any profession, estimated at a 60% increase in mortality tied to the pandemic.
Federal data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics also indicates that turnover in the food service industry remains elevated. A record-high 5.6% of the industry’s employees quit a job in April, with much of the turnover attributed to the post-pandemic hiring boom that has given workers more leverage.
Some local restaurant workers said familiarity with the industry is what’s keeping them on board.
“They’re more like a family to me, so I’d rather not get up and leave just because of the pay,” one downtown Carlisle restaurant employee said of their co-workers, acknowledging that they “totally could” jump ship for more money in the current labor market.
Fourlas said Molly Pitcher has gradually raised wages for kitchen staff with the intent of having a $15 per hour wage floor, in order to attract new employees and with the expectation that this will become the new federal minimum wage in the near future.
“We’re getting everyone as close to $15 as possible,” she said, so that the venue doesn’t face a wage shock in the future.
Although some observers have claimed the additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits through the pandemic stimulus package is keeping potential new employees on the sidelines, the effect has not been demonstrable thus far in Pennsylvania, according to federal data.
The most recent round of extra unemployment benefits began to hit bank accounts in January. But hiring for the leisure and hospitality industry in Pennsylvania was strong in the following month, with 15,000 jobs added in February, seasonally adjusted, the biggest uptick since September 2020, according to BLS data, with steady increases since.
However, Pennsylvania’s total payroll in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes most restaurants and hotels, stands at 460,000 as of May, still 116,000 employees under where it was in May of 2019.
Federal data also suggests that wage gains may be solidifying. Average hourly earnings for the leisure and hospitality sector in Pennsylvania have risen every month so far in 2021, a virtually unheard-of phenomenon in a volatile industry sector.
