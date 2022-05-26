Carlisle residents to host circle of silence, teddy bear collection for Uvalde shooting victims, families

When it comes to the unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, words fail.

Maybe that’s why Kathy Copenhaver and Kimberly Largent selected silence to grieve for and honor the lives lost when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in Robb Elementary School Tuesday.

Copenhaver and Largent organized 21-Minute Circle of Silence, a vigil that will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday in Thornwald Park at 350 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle.

The 21 minutes represent the lives of 19 children and two teachers that were cut short by the shooting.

“For those who wish to participate, it’s a way of making time for each attendee to remember the victims and reflect on how this tragedy impacts them and those they care about,” Largent said. “Through silence come some of the best solutions. Here is a forum where folks can sit quietly for 21 minutes, grieve and contemplate what they can do to create change so this doesn’t happen again.”

Attendees will sit in a circle with other community members for the duration of the silence, which will begin promptly at 7 p.m. They can also bring stuffed teddy bears, which Largent said will be donated to the city of Uvalde.

“Stuffed teddy bears certainly do not take the place of lost siblings or children or parents; however, they are a source of comfort to anyone who needs to hold on to something throughout the grieving process,” Largent said. “Sometimes a person can be more open with their feelings when talking to a stuffed animal than with another person. We can’t replace what the community of Uvalde lost, but we can give them something to literally hold on to as they begin the arduous journey of healing.”

Participants are encouraged to arrive early and bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Parking for the event will be available along Walnut Bottom Road and teddy bears will be collected on a blanket at the center of the circle.

People wishing to make a cash donation to shooting victims may send a check payable to Robb School Memorial Fund, PO Box 799, Uvalde, Texas 78802.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

