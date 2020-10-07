Carlisle resident brings flu shot clinics to borough parks

One resident's search for an outdoor flu shot clinic resulted in the scheduling of two such clinics at Carlisle facilities.
The clinics will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Stuart Community Center on Franklin Street, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Biddle Mission Park along East North Street. The clinic is for ages 6 and up.
The outdoor clinic is the brainchild of Britt Flaherty, who was looking for a local place to get a flu shot outdoors and coming up empty in the search.
"I am high risk for COVID, so I avoid going inside public places whenever possible," Flaherty said in an email to The Sentinel.
She saw an advertisement on the Walmart pharmacy website that offered flu clinics to local businesses, so she contacted them to see if one could be hosted in her driveway for her neighborhood.
Support Local Journalism
The company agreed so Flaherty reached out to a friend to help with getting the word out. That friend talked to Carlisle Borough Manager Susan Armstrong who suggested doing the events in more public places like the parks.
Armstrong said that's when they settled on Stuart Community Center and Biddle Mission Park.
"That sounded great to me, and here we are today," Flaherty said.
Walmart will administer the vaccinations and accepts most major insurance, as well as cash. Vaccines are free with most major insurance, and $32 if paying cash. Because Walmart is charging insurance directly, there was no cost to the host of the clinic.
Those interested in the clinic should sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/carlisleflu and bring a photo ID and insurance card along to the clinic.
If time permits, walk-ups may also be accepted.
Masks will be required at all times during the clinic, and participants should maintain social distancing as possible.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!