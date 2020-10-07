Carlisle resident brings flu shot clinics to borough parks

One resident's search for an outdoor flu shot clinic resulted in the scheduling of two such clinics at Carlisle facilities.

The clinics will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Stuart Community Center on Franklin Street, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Biddle Mission Park along East North Street. The clinic is for ages 6 and up.

The outdoor clinic is the brainchild of Britt Flaherty, who was looking for a local place to get a flu shot outdoors and coming up empty in the search.

"I am high risk for COVID, so I avoid going inside public places whenever possible," Flaherty said in an email to The Sentinel.

She saw an advertisement on the Walmart pharmacy website that offered flu clinics to local businesses, so she contacted them to see if one could be hosted in her driveway for her neighborhood.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company agreed so Flaherty reached out to a friend to help with getting the word out. That friend talked to Carlisle Borough Manager Susan Armstrong who suggested doing the events in more public places like the parks.

Armstrong said that's when they settled on Stuart Community Center and Biddle Mission Park.