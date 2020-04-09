Carlisle resident adds social distancing message to her annual Easter display

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Susanne "Sunny" Mannino of Carlisle decorates her Forbes Road home for every season. This year, she added a timely message to her Easter display.

The bunny family in the front yard is sporting bandannas in compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf's request that Pennsylvanians mask up to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A small sign near the bunnies reminds everyone to keep social distancing.

Mannino saidt the pandemic is a real crisis and the additions to her traditional display were something she could do to remind people to do their part.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.