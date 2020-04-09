You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Carlisle resident adds social distancing message to her annual Easter display
alert top story
Carlisle

Carlisle resident adds social distancing message to her annual Easter display

Easter Decorations

Susanne "Sunny" Mannino's Easter decorations included a message on social distancing and wearing a mask.

 Tammie Gitt

Susanne "Sunny" Mannino of Carlisle decorates her Forbes Road home for every season. This year, she added a timely message to her Easter display.

The bunny family in the front yard is sporting bandannas in compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf's request that Pennsylvanians mask up to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A small sign near the bunnies reminds everyone to keep social distancing.

Mannino saidt the pandemic is a real crisis and the additions to her traditional display were something she could do to remind people to do their part.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News