Maj. Gen. David Hill can picture in his mind the apprehension the evening before D-Day.

Young glider pilots in dimly lit spaces hunkered down over maps and mission briefings, knowing the danger was real, survival uncertain.

“They were on the verge of one of the most crucial and risky airborne operations of World War II,” the U.S. Army War College commandant told the crowd that gathered Monday for Memorial Day in the Square in Carlisle.

“They risked their lives for the cause of freedom, piloting their engineless aircraft into the heart of enemy territory,” Hill added. “The geography of Normandy was brutal with marshes, dense woodlands and uneven fields presenting numerous obstacles.”

Counted among the fliers was William Thomas McCabe, an Alabama native who graduated from Carlisle High School six months before Pearl Harbor and joined the Army Air Force in early 1942.

“He volunteered to become a glider pilot – one of the most dangerous positions at that time,” Hill said. “Two years after enlisting, he was in England preparing for the invasion.”

Early on June 6, 1944, McCabe was at the flight controls on a mission to land field artillery deep into northwest France. As it approached the Normandy coast, the glider separated from the tow plane and McCabe began a descent through a curtain of anti-aircraft fire and the menacing glow of enemy searchlights panning the night sky for targets.

“Despite the mayhem, the pilots expertly handled their gliders dodging trees, hedgerows and building fragments while under constant German fire,” Hill said. McCabe was heading for a nearby clearing codenamed Landing Zone Whiskey.

He never reached it. His remains are buried in the Normandy American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer. A week before his Memorial Day talk, Hill visited the gravesite carrying McCabe’s high school diploma enclosed in a shadow box.

Much of the history around McCabe was compiled by Sam Spare, a 2012 graduate of Carlisle High School. In summer 2011, Spare accompanied Kevin Wagner, social studies program supervisor, to the National History Day’s Teacher Institute.

This 10-day experience had teacher and student travel to Normandy to learn about the D-Day invasion from a hands-on approach. As part of the program, Spare researched McCabe and gave a eulogy at his gravesite. This prompted Wagner to have Advanced Placement U.S. History students research individuals lost during the invasion and create a website in tribute to each veteran.

For the past 11 years, Wagner has been mentoring students engaged in the Silent Heroes Project. During a ceremony Monday, Hill recognized Wagner with a Public Service Commendation Medal.

“Carlisle is not only a town that honors heroes, it’s a town that creates them,” Hill said, giving a brief overview of its contributions. “The town was founded in 1751 followed by Carlisle Barracks only six years later. Since then, they have been part of the foundation of our nation’s military history, defining who are today.”

During the American Revolution, Carlisle was an important logistics and training base, Hill said. “In the fall of 1794, George Washington led a 13,000 strong army through these streets to put down the Whiskey Rebellion in western Pennsylvania. If you close your eyes, you can hear the march of boots and the clatter of horse-drawn wagons. You can see a determined and powerful George Washington making an unmistakable mark on Carlisle.”

In late June 1863, Carlisle and Carlisle Barracks became the target of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia during its invasion of Pennsylvania, Hill said. “This highlights its significance in our nation’s military history.”

During his trip to Normandy, Hill not only visited the cemetery but also drove past the site of Landing Zone Whiskey.

“His last resting place is on the land that he fought to liberate,” Hill said of McCabe. “The tranquil cemetery is a testimony to the sacrifice of all those who battled for freedom.”

Early Monday morning, Richard Lindsay of Middlesex Township was waiting in the Square for the Memorial Day parade to begin. His thoughts were on his father Robert Eugene Lindsay, a Newville native who served in the Army medical corps during World War II.

In 2007, father and son toured parts of Europe to retrace Robert’s military service with stops at a hospital in England, Utah Beach in Normandy and a field outside Liege, Belgium.

“He got a little bit emotional,” Richard Lindsay recalled of his father who died in 2019. “He was very proud of what he had done. He was surprised by how much of it came back.”

When Robert Lindsay served in Europe, much of the landscape was scarred by war and many of the buildings were rubble. Like many veterans, Robert kept the memories to himself preferring not to disclose too much and reopen old wounds.

Richard’s wife Phyllis remembered one poignant comment made by her father-in-law: “'I saw things I hope you will never see.' That’s the only comment he made. He never got into details.”

“Memorial Day is a good way to honor the vets, especially those who gave their all,” Richard Lindsay said. “I wish more people would take it as solemnly as it should be. Many just think of it as a holiday. That’s kind of sad.”

A veteran of Army Special Forces, Tafford Jones of Carlisle served two tours of duty in Vietnam. For him, Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the loss of a brother, college classmates and many good friends.

“You don’t forget them,” Jones said. “There’s always a part of them with you. I don’t want to disappoint people, but it’s not about God or country or the flag, it’s about each other. People have died for each other.”

