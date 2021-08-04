Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center hosts grand re-opening Saturday

It’s been 18 months since the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center could open its doors fully to the community.

That changes Saturday with the theater’s grand re-opening celebration under the theme, “While we were dark, you were our light.”

"It's been incredible to see the support, sponsorship and outreach as we prepare for our grand re-opening event and fall/winter 2021 season,” said Ashley Byerts, the theater’s artistic director.

The event begins with a reopening ceremony with the Downtown Carlisle Association that will also feature a musical performance by the theater’s resident live theater company, Players on High.

An open house follows from 12:15 to 3 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to see the cutouts from the theater’s recent fundraiser, Operation Fill the Theatre.

“Patrons will be able to check out all the upcoming event dates, purchase tickets, enter raffles, take a theater tour, watch the ‘Gem of Carlisle’ documentary and enjoy food and drink from local restaurants,” Byerts said.

Following the open house at 3:30 p.m., Cantate Carlisle will offer a free showing of their filmed spring concert, “Generations Coming Back Together Through Song.”