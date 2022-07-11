Carlisle receives bids for waste and recycling contract, council could vote on option as soon as Thursday

The future of trash pickup in Carlisle could be decided as early at Thursday, and it appears as though borough bags could soon be a thing of the past.

During the borough council meeting Wednesday, Public Works Director Mark Malarich presented the bid results for the 2023 to 2025 solid waste and recycling contract, a contract that will replace the borough's current contract which is set to expire Dec. 31.

Following a discussion about trash pickup for the upcoming contract in May, Malarich said borough staff finalized a bid package that included four options, and none of them involve the use of borough bags.

The first option, 3.A.1, would be a continuation of the Pay as You Throw system that is currently used in the borough, with a switch to the use of tags on resident-provided bags rather than the use of borough trash bags.

The second, option 3.A.2, would instill a flat fee per dwelling unit that would allow residents to dispose of up to three 40-pound bags or containers per week.

Option 3, 3.A.3, includes a flat fee per dwelling unit with a maximum of one 40-pound bag or container per week. Residents needing to dispose of additional waste would then have the option of purchasing borough tags for additional bags.

The final option, 3.A.4., would add a flat fee per dwelling unit with a maximum of three 40-pound customer-provided bags or containers per week. However, low volume users would have the option of opting out of this fee with the purchase of at least five borough tags per quarter.

According to the Carlisle Borough Government's Facebook page, all options include the pick up of one bulk item each week as well as weekly recycling services.

The bid process opened June 21, Malarich said, and bidders were required to provide pricing for all four options.

"We had one bidder which was the current service provider, Waste Connections, although there were three other contractors who expressed some interest in the bid package but elected for one reason or another not to submit a bid," Malarich said.

He added that two of the three non-bidders indicated that the distance to the borough from their facility was the reason for not bidding. The third wanted an arrangement involving automated collection, with the use a cart with an arm and one worker, however Malarich explained that due to downtown parking and land use in the borough, this wasn't a "practical solution."

According to prices given by the bidder, the cost for the first year of option 3.A.1 would be $6.92 per tag. Option 3.A.2 would cost $90 per quarter per dwelling unit for the first year. The first year of option 3.A.3. is priced at $75 per quarter per dwelling unit, and the final option, 3.A.4 would cost $99 per quarter per dwelling unit and $15 per tag for low volume users who opt out of the fee.

Malarich said he believes the fourth option (3.A.4) is so expensive because it involves the most uncertainty for the contractor, who wouldn't know who will participate in lump sum versus pay as you throw.

"So as you reduce the level of uncertainty, then the price is reflective of that," he said.

All options include rising costs in subsequent years and the borough said that along with other municipalities, it has seen an increase in collection costs largely due to the price of fuel and labor.

The borough also said that should a flat fee be selected, this would be added to residents' utility bills. Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said at Wednesday's meeting that trash would likely be prioritized on utility bills, with payments then being made for the stormwater fee, sewer and subsequently water payments, allowing for a residents' water to be terminated in the event of an arrearage.

While no final decisions were made during Wednesday's meeting, the council could vote on the bid as soon as their meeting Thursday at 7 p.m., however they have until Aug. 20 to take official action on the item.

Mayor Sean Shultz read comments Wednesday from Councilor Jeff Stuby who was not in attendance at the meeting, indicating Stuby's favor of option 3.A.3, a stance with which Shultz expressed his agreement.

The borough stated that staff members will research the cost of making trash and recycling collection an in-house service in the future, something Malarich indicated would not be a possibility for the upcoming contract as the borough would need additional staff and equipment, as well as time to make the transition, should the borough eventually opt to do so.