Carlisle ready to embrace Dickinson Law as sole law school for Penn State

Carlisle attorney and Dickinson School of Law graduate Hubert Gilroy believes change is inevitable, and whatever shape the law school takes as Penn State considers a unification process, he like many others locally are glad that one aspect will remain consistent: Carlisle will still be the school's home.

"The school has been here for over 100 years, and the alumni want to make sure it continues for 100 more," he said.

Penn State University President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday recommended that the university solely focus on one law school instead of running two separately accredited law schools — Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law in State College.

Citing financial savings as a motivating factor, university officials said the process of uniting the schools will take some time and that a panel will investigate the details of what a merger would entail.

Some factors that have to be addressed are how many students are expected to study in Carlisle, whether Dickinson Law's academic building should be expanded, and how the influx of students will affect housing in the Carlisle area.

In August, Dickinson Law reported that it 105 students were enrolled in its Class of 2025, while Penn State Law reported 146 students as part of its Juris Doctor Class of 2025.

Gilroy, who is the vice chair of the Dickinson Law Association, an alumni group that was set up to monitor the 1997 merger between Penn State and Dickinson Law, said that group will likely be part of the conversation as unification moves forward.

He said the new academic building has room to fit more students, and he thinks this will be a positive move for Penn State.

"I think it will be a better academic institution, and be better for Penn State," he said.

Gilroy, a 1979 graduate of the law school, is a longtime supporter of his alma mater and can very readily see the benefits of having Penn State's primary law school in Carlisle rather than State College.

"I think [the president's recommendation] is reflective of how well the law school has been doing very recently," he said, noting that the school currently has a high rate of students passing the bar exam, as well as an "invigorated faculty." "Dean [Danielle] Conway brought a lot of energy to the school."

Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz also graduated from the school and said that knowing the "high quality of education" it offers, he's "exhilarated" about the potential investment into Carlisle.

"The law school has done an extraordinary job producing attorneys who are ready to practice law in the real world even before their tagline was 'Practice Greatness,'" he said. "Practical legal education is grounded in problem solving and learning to engage in well-reasoned articulate civil discussion and debate. Those skills match up perfectly with providing public service to your local community."

Gilroy sees some of that in the school's latest capital campaign that collected $16.9 million over six years — surpassing its goal of $16.4 million for scholarships and endowments. The law school reported in July that the donations came from 1,204 alumni donors, which Gilroy pointed to being active and interested in the school's future.

In addition to the support, it's the school's location in Carlisle that has some added benefits, Gilroy said. Carlisle as the county seat offers job opportunities at the courthouse, as well as the law clinic in downtown Carlisle. Carlisle is also close to Harrisburg, and Gilroy said he's known students who have taken internships in Washington, D.C.

Brenda Landis, deputy mayor of Carlisle, also cited the benefits of the school's location, and said Dickinson School of Law joins other institutions to promote local education, including Dickinson College, the U.S. Army War College, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, the Carlisle High School Center for Careers and Technology and the Employment Skills Center.

"Having the school in town only adds to the vibrancy of Carlisle," she said. "Having folks living here with different life experiences and paths to call Carlisle home makes our communities stronger."

The recommendation Tuesday also quiets some of the discourse over the last two decades regarding Dickinson Law's future in Carlisle. In 2003, six years after Dickinson School of Law merged with Penn State, university officials floated the idea of moving the law school outright from Carlisle to the State College campus. That plan was rejected in 2005. Nearly a decade after that, Penn State had looked at requiring first-year law school students to attend class at State College only, but that plan also received pushback from local and state officials.

Those discussions are in the past for Gilroy.

"I don't look back, I just look ahead," he said. "Penn State has been very supportive of the Carlisle campus and the law school these past years."

Kirk Wilson, who was mayor of Carlisle when the relocation proposal was rejected, approves of the possible merge that would bring both entities to Carlisle.

"I’ll set off fireworks for that one," he said.

Wilson said that in addition to providing educational opportunities, Dickinson School of Law supports the economy by providing jobs.

"As you go back through the years and see where the graduates of the law school are now, you’ll find so many of them in prestigious positions, not necessarily in public prestigious positions but in business and industry and in education," he said. "So I think that Carlisle has proved itself as the home, I think it’s a benefit to the law school community itself [and] is a benefit to the community."

Nicole Deary, president and CEO of the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce, echoed Wilson's enthusiasm about the potential merge, citing the school's history with Carlisle with a focus on what the future could bring.