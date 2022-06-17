Carlisle ranks among 10 Best Historic Small Towns

Carlisle Borough announced Friday afternoon that it was named No. 4 Best Historic Small Town in the nation in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice this year.

The top 20 nominees in a variety of travel and lifestyle categories are featured annually in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Nominees were selected by a panel of experts. According to a press release by the borough, these included editors from USA Today and 10best.com as well as "relevant expert contributors."

Once the nominees were selected, the public had four weeks to vote. The contest was shared on the borough's social media channels as well as by partners and stakeholders including the Downtown Carlisle Association, Dickinson College and the Cumberland Valley Visitor's Bureau. Carlisle remained in the top five throughout the monthlong voting window, the borough said.

"The rich history of Carlisle gives us a great deal to be proud of," Mayor Sean Shultz said. "Our history laid the foundation for Carlisle to flourish into a captivating town with arts, cuisine, breweries, distilleries and unique shops. "It is a history that inspires us to continue growing and improving for the sake of all who live, work, shop and dine in Carlisle."

This history includes a historic district that can be found in the National Register of Historic Places, "well-preserved buildings" downtown, and the Cumberland County Historical Society which includes a museum with 250 years of local history, the release said.

The complete list of the Best Historic Small Towns can be found online at www.10best.com.

Carlisle also received platinum-level certification as a sustainable community through the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program at the beginning of the month.

