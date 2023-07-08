Carlisle Borough officials announced Friday the start of the work has been rescheduled to July 17.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

The last phase to wrap up Carlisle’s 2022-23 Water Main Replacement Project is anticipated to begin July 10, with curb-to-curb milling and repaving of the streets affected by the project.

Borough officials said the start date of the work will depend on the weather and the contractor’s progress with current projects.

Milling and repaving will take place on the following roads in the following order:

East Louther Street from the bridge over LeTort Spring Run to North Spring Garden Street

Porter Avenue from East North Street to East Louther Street

East Mulberry Avenue from North Bedford Street to dead-end in alley

West Pomfret Street from South College Street to South Pitt Street

West Louther Street from North Orange Street to Cedar Street

Cherry Street from West Louther Street to West North Street

West Louther Street from North College Street to North West Street

Lincoln Street from Wetzen Avenue to Franklin Street

Lincoln Street from North College Street to Factory Street

North West Street from Lincoln Street to B Street

Officials said the contractor will place “No Parking” signs on the streets scheduled to be milled and paved a few days before the work starts.

The borough’s Water Main Replacement Project began in October and included the replacement of 1.9 miles of water main pipeline, as well as the replacement of curbs and sidewalks that were affected by the work.

In addition to the replacement of 2-inch to 12-inch cast iron water main with stronger 6-inch to 12-inch ductile iron water main, Public Works Director Mark Malarich told The Sentinel in March that water valves, hydrants, air release valves and service laterals from the new mainline to curb stops were also replaced.

The project cost approximately $5 million with monthly payments made to the contractor as work progressed, he said.

It represents the first step of Carlisle’s water master plan, which outlines the replacement of one to two miles of the borough’s 62 miles of water main per year.

Malarich said in March that design work was underway for next year’s work to replace water transmission mains between Carlisle’s Water Treatment Plant at the bottom of Longs Gap Road in North Middleton Township to Carlisle’s two finished water reservoir tanks at the top of Longs Gap Road.