Carlisle purchases parking enforcement vehicle

A new, electric vehicle will soon be used to enforce parking meters in downtown Carlisle.

The borough recently purchased a GEM e2 electric vehicle. The vehicle cost $17,215, an amount that was included in the 2019 parking capital improvement budget.

According to a news release from the borough, staff started researching a more efficient and cost effective way to enforce parking meters in 2018. Several staff members test drove the small electric car and found it to be "durable." They were also "impressed with the car’s response and interior roominess considering its overall size."

The vehicle is legal to drive on roads posted up to 35 mph.

The electric vehicle will be used primarily by the downtown parking enforcement officers who on average walk about five miles or more per four-hour shift, according to the borough. The vehicle will decrease the time on foot, provide protection during inclement weather, and streamline parking enforcement activities.

The borough said its purchase of the GEM e2, along with several hybrid vehicles for the Carlisle Borough Police Department, contributes to the borough’s goal of sustainability and green energy options.

