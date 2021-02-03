Carlisle proposes truth and reconciliation commission to explore racial injustice

A vote on the resolution is expected at the March 11 borough council meeting.

In the resolution, the borough “acknowledges the existence of painful, systemic, persistent, and varied forms of racial injustice in the Borough of Carlisle and further acknowledges that the historically White-dominant culture is too often resistant to change.”

Carlisle businessman Brad Wenger told the council he “strongly” objected to the language in the ordinance as the implication of the statements lay the difficulties Black people face at the feet of white residents.

“I find that very objectionable and I think you need to rethink the implications of this resolution,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said there is no intent in the resolution to place blame. Rather, it is to find solutions.

“When we talk about systemic racism, I’m not blaming those who may be attending tonight. There are certain structures in place that lead us to the figures we see here in the borough,” he said. “I’m a white guy. I’m prepared for this conversation. I’m not afraid of it and we’re going to use it to make it a better place for every single member of our community.”