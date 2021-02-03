Carlisle proposes truth and reconciliation commission to explore racial injustice

Carlisle Borough Council Wednesday introduced a resolution that would establish a truth and reconciliation commission charged with making recommendations to the borough on ways to heal the wounds of racial injustice.
The commission was initially proposed at a January town hall meeting attended by more than 100 people online and in person.
The majority of the five-member commission will be borough residents appointed by the borough council. Two alternates will also be appointed.
Members of the commission will serve until Dec. 31, 2022, but will be required to make a recommendation to the council by July 1 as to whether the commission should continue its work and how it would continue.
The commission is charged with holding its first meeting within 30 days of its members being appointed to their posts.
The work of the commission will include collecting evidence of discrimination and racial injustice in multiple settings while offering opportunities for those affected by racial injustice to share their stories and experience.
The commission will also arrange conversations among community members from different backgrounds and make recommendations to the council on institutional and policy reforms “meant to mend the wounds of racial injustice and combat systemic racism.”
A vote on the resolution is expected at the March 11 borough council meeting.
In the resolution, the borough “acknowledges the existence of painful, systemic, persistent, and varied forms of racial injustice in the Borough of Carlisle and further acknowledges that the historically White-dominant culture is too often resistant to change.”
Carlisle businessman Brad Wenger told the council he “strongly” objected to the language in the ordinance as the implication of the statements lay the difficulties Black people face at the feet of white residents.
“I find that very objectionable and I think you need to rethink the implications of this resolution,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said there is no intent in the resolution to place blame. Rather, it is to find solutions.
“When we talk about systemic racism, I’m not blaming those who may be attending tonight. There are certain structures in place that lead us to the figures we see here in the borough,” he said. “I’m a white guy. I’m prepared for this conversation. I’m not afraid of it and we’re going to use it to make it a better place for every single member of our community.”
“This resolution is founded on unsupportable generalizations which are racist,” said resident Laszlo Pasztor. “The resolution is pointless. It’s untrue and it violates the sensibilities of decent whites.”
He said he sees “reverse racism” in the resolution in what he sees as a presupposition that all whites are racist. The council has not proven that there is systematic racism or racial injustice, he said, and no one has proven that inequities are due to racism.
Noting the commission’s work to collect evidence, hold conversations and hear stories, Pasztor asked to what end these things would be done, calling the resolution “nebulous.”
“What I do see here is virtue signaling and I don’t think this is the place for it for a borough council to do virtue signaling,” he said.
Marcia Berry, who has been active in groups addressing racism, said the resolution is not about blame and that nowhere does it say that all whites are racist. It’s important to delineate between personal prejudices and the embedded structures that privileged some and disadvantaged others, she said.
If virtual signaling is related to gestures, then it more appropriately applies to companies pulling racist stereotypes off their packaging, she said.
“A community undertaking a truth and reconciliation commission, that has a meaningful outcome,” Berry said. “The end is healing. The end is truth telling. The end is creating a community where everyone feels heard, everyone feels welcome and everyone has equal opportunities.”
Pasztor also asked how the council could reconcile the concept of discrimination with the fact that the borough has a Black mayor and a Black police chief.
“What I would be more inclined to listen to is our mayor and our police chief speaking to members of the Black community and telling them how to lift themselves up by their bootstraps as they did,” he said.
Saying that comments she heard at the meeting substantiate the need for the resolution, TaWanda Stallworth recalled that Martin Luther King Jr. once said that a man can’t pull himself up by the bootstraps if he has no boots.
“I’m grateful for the steps that this resolution can take to assure that all of our brothers and sisters get some boots,” she said.
