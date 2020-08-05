Carlisle proposes ordinance to ban fireworks on borough property

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It won’t eliminate the use of fireworks in the borough altogether, but Carlisle officials are hoping a proposed ordinance will shut down some of the activity.

The borough council voted at its Wednesday workshop meeting to authorize the borough solicitor to draft and advertise an ordinance to prohibit the use of fireworks on all borough-owned property, including streets, sidewalks, parks and borough buildings. Violators of the ordinance could be fined up to $1,000.

Also, in anticipation of the Labor Day holiday, the borough will post “No Fireworks Zone” signs at the Mooreland Athletic Area, Heberlig-Palmer Park and Memorial Park where there has been consistent fireworks activity in the past.

This is the second action the borough has taken to address the increasing use of fireworks in as many months.

After receiving 156 complaints in a single week about hazardous fireworks, the council voted in July to send a letter to state legislators urging them to change or repeal the Pennsylvania fireworks law and to pass legislation to limit the use of fireworks in populated areas.

Since the law was enacted in 2017, the borough has seen an “alarming uptick” in fireworks-related calls, Mayor Tim Scott said.

It is illegal to set off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure, making most of the borough off-limits. Enforcing the law is difficult, though, since police have to see the person setting off the fireworks to pursue charges.



