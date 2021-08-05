Carlisle proposes homeowner relief, emergency services reimbursements in latest round of COVID-related CDBG funding

The latest round of Carlisle’s Community Development Block Grant funding specifically targeted for activities related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic proposes to direct a large portion of the funding to assist homeowners with their utility bills.
Chris Rafferty of the Cumberland County Redevelopment and Housing Authority outlined the proposed action plan for the use of the expected $159,107 in Phase II funding at the borough council’s Wednesday workshop.
The plan sets aside $63,197 for a homeowner utility bill assistance program to pay the overdue amounts on utility bills going back three months. Currently, there are 337 people in the borough who are facing utility shut-offs.
Another $40,000 would be directed to the Emergency Services COVID-19 Response Program, which would allow emergency services providers to seek reimbursement for eligible costs incurred while preventing, preparing for and responding to the pandemic.
“If it’s an eligible cost, then this program would help them meet some of the costs associated with their service,” Rafferty said.
Similarly, the borough would see a reimbursement of $40,000 for its costs associated with the pandemic.
Finally, the Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County would receive $15,910 for the general administration and oversight of the program on behalf of the borough.
“Even though it’s a small amount, the CDBG regulations apply to this funding source,” he said. “There’s a lot of administrative overhead and reporting and documentation of any type of CDBG program activities.”
The borough council is expected to approve the plan at its Aug. 12 meeting at 6 p.m. so that it can be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD has to approve the plan before the funding can be released.
In the first phase of funding, announced in April 2020, the borough received $227,901 in community CDBG funding authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The borough set aside almost $150,000 in that phase for a small business grant program. Another $40,000 was designated for the borough to reimburse it for pandemic-related expenses, and $37,901 went to Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation and the Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County for administration of the program.
