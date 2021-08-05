Carlisle proposes homeowner relief, emergency services reimbursements in latest round of COVID-related CDBG funding

The latest round of Carlisle’s Community Development Block Grant funding specifically targeted for activities related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic proposes to direct a large portion of the funding to assist homeowners with their utility bills.

Chris Rafferty of the Cumberland County Redevelopment and Housing Authority outlined the proposed action plan for the use of the expected $159,107 in Phase II funding at the borough council’s Wednesday workshop.

The plan sets aside $63,197 for a homeowner utility bill assistance program to pay the overdue amounts on utility bills going back three months. Currently, there are 337 people in the borough who are facing utility shut-offs.

Another $40,000 would be directed to the Emergency Services COVID-19 Response Program, which would allow emergency services providers to seek reimbursement for eligible costs incurred while preventing, preparing for and responding to the pandemic.

“If it’s an eligible cost, then this program would help them meet some of the costs associated with their service,” Rafferty said.

Similarly, the borough would see a reimbursement of $40,000 for its costs associated with the pandemic.