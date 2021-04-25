Carlisle Pride Week festivities canceled due to pandemic

Carlisle Pride Week organizers say this year's festivities will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second year this has happened for the event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This pandemic isn't over, no matter how badly we all want it to be,” said Chris Kapp, Carlisle Pride Week founder. “We have to continue to be responsible and consider case counts and vaccination rates when thinking about holding large events. Our area just isn't there yet.

“I know we are all anxious to get back to 'normal', but we also have to do the right thing to keep our community safe,” Kapp added. “So we wait, and look forward to Pride Week 2022. Please keep wearing your masks, distancing, and get vaccinated. That's how we are going to beat this.”

Carlisle Pride Week is new to the area, only having started in 2019. With festivities canceled, organizers still encourage residents to fly pride flags and decorate businesses and residences with rainbows for the month of June.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0