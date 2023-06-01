Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thursday marks the kickoff of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and the Carlisle Pride Committee is ready to celebrate.

Composed of local individuals and organizations, the committee has planned events from June 9 through June 11.

Carlisle Pride’s second annual Bonfire Beyond the Binary will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 9 at the YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County at 301 G St. The event allows LGBTQ+ youths and their families to connect over s’mores, lawn games and live folk music by Jimmy Wilkinson.

Events Saturday, June 10 will begin with a Pride Proclamation from Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz at Borough Hall at 53 W. South St. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This will be followed by the Walk With Pride, which will begin at Borough Hall at 11 a.m. Participants will walk through the borough to the YWCA.

Immediately after Walk With Pride, a Pride Picnic will be held at the YWCA from noon to 4 p.m., featuring drag bingo, lawn games, arts and crafts, face painting, a DJ and more.

On June 11, the Penny Gallery at 32 W. Pomfret St. will host an opening reception for its “Prisms and Pride” art exhibit from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the theme “Cast Your Light,” in which artists are to illuminate their uniqueness and share their voices.

All Carlisle Pride events are free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

Changes and advocacy

While each of this year’s events have happened in previous years, committee member Joe Shane said several of the events’ locations have changed this year.

YWCA Director of Empowerment Programming Tina Zeigler, who also is a member of the Carlisle Pride Committee, said moving some events to the YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County allows them to happen rain or shine and a private property makes for a safer environment.

“We have the ability to not allow hate speech,” Zeigler said. “Like at a public park, you can’t say get out of the public park.”

Shane said he was “a little anxious” in the past about tensions that can be associated with pride events, but has experienced unquestionable community support throughout his involvement.

“We had zero issues from anybody as far as I could tell,” he said, adding that the borough is supportive of these community events.

While this year’s events might seem scaled back compared to previous pride festivities, Shane said many Carlisle businesses and organizations still hold pride events, they will just take place separately from the committee.

Zeigler said the committee decided to condense its pride events into one weekend to focus on each of them and make them “more meaningful and impactful.”

“We’re hoping that the community will also take up events for the rest of the month,” Zeigler said.

Both Shane and Zeigler emphasized the importance of hosting pride events in Carlisle.

“Our children are facing things that we don’t believe happen here, and to show our students that there is a community behind them speaks volumes,” Zeigler said.

While several student speakers will share their experiences at the Pride Proclamation, Zeigler said there are students in the community who have been kicked out of their homes for being LGBTQ+ and who face discrimination in schools.

“We can pretend oh, I know that’s a national problem, but it is here and it is in Carlisle and we have to stand behind our youth,” Zeigler said.

Shane said Carlisle Pride events also focus on celebration rather than political advocacy.

“That’s the main thing is it’s a fun time,” he said. “And to have all the community out there participating in it, and local governments, the YWCA, local businesses, it is just an unequivocal message of support for LGBTQ kids, adults across the whole spectrum. For me, that’s one of the main things about it, it’s a celebration, not a political reality ... that’s what it’s supposed to be.”

Photos: Appalachian Running Company Rainbow Run