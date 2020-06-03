Carlisle Police: 'We are entirely against police violence'

Miller said there have been a lot of questions over the past few days about body cameras, which the department has had for almost three years. There are camera procedures in place, he said, and there are situations in which they are turned on automatically.

Miller also noted that the video from the camera is downloaded when an officer returns to the station and there is no means for the officer to manipulate the video.

Given the culture they’re instilling at the Carlisle Police Department, incidents that have drawn national attention also leave officers here shaking their head, Miller said.

“Nobody hates a bad police officer more than us good police officers. Nobody,” he said.

Freedman added that seeing the community come out as they did last week for Cpl. Tim Groller and then have those same people think that the officers in the department could be the same as violent officers shown in the national media was heartbreaking.

“That’s why we’re here to make sure everyone understands that is not us. That is not how this police department works,” he said.