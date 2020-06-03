Carlisle Police: 'We are entirely against police violence'

One of the questions Carlisle Borough Police have heard over the past few days is whether or not they are against police violence.
“Absolutely. We are entirely against police violence. We are entirely against police brutality. We stand firmly against that,” said Sgt. David Miller.
From that starting point, Miller and Detective Sgt. Dan Freedman outlined for Carlisle Borough Council and about 60 people watching online Wednesday how the department works to create a culture that prevents violence.
“Our policy doesn’t start when the person is hired. It starts actually beforehand,” Freedman said.
He explained that the problems we are seeing today doesn’t begin in the police academy or on the streets. It begins with the person themselves.
“That is the biggest challenge in hiring – anywhere – but in law enforcement one of the biggest challenges is that the pool of candidates is coming from the human race. So we have human beings that are inherently flawed and do make mistakes and have problems,” Freedman said.
The process of bringing a new officer on begins with recruitment efforts to bring minorities into the department and continues through a series of physical, written and oral tests that explore the applicant’s personality, as well as their technical knowledge. Those being offered a position also go through a psychological examination, thorough background check and polygraph test, Freedman said.
About 20% of the members of the Carlisle Police Department are minorities in a borough in which 11% of the population are minorities, noted Mayor Tim Scott.
The department continues to mold officers to meet the standards of the department through the probationary period, Freedman said. Officers also go through a review process every six months.
“We have 33 officers. We’re big enough to police the borough of Carlisle and small enough to keep track of each other,” Freedman said.
That also means taking care of each other after critical incidents by sending people to evaluations and psychologists following traumatic events to make sure they are safe to come back to work.
Freedman also said the department has a complaint process that allows reporting not only from citizens but also from co-workers and supervisors in the department.
“In the last few days, I’ve told officers this. If you see something going wrong, if you see something bad happening, it’s your duty to step in and stop it no matter the rank of the officer, no matter where you are,” he said.
Complaints are investigated with immediate notification made to legal counsel and the borough manager, who provides civilian oversight to the department under Carlisle’s home rule charter. Discipline can be administered based on the chief’s recommendation.
Miller said training is vital to the department beginning with the 16-week field training program for new recruits and continuing through the approximately 80 hours a year officers put into training. The officers are also trained to make sure they know how to use the equipment they are issued in rapidly-changing situations.
“The very most important skill they have is using their brain. We are trying to mature their brains into understanding … what it’s like to empathize with people and the need to empathize with people and understand how to slow down a situation,” he said.
As a result, de-escalation training has to be part of the department’s entire training program, Miller said.
“The officers, they don’t even think about the word de-escalation because it’s just part of their thinking. They know to take steps others would call de-escalation. We just call it handling a scene,” he said.
People have also asked how often the department trains its officers on racial bias, but Miller said it would be difficult to count because it’s addressed with every training.
“It’s not just a class that we attend,” he said. “This is something that we integrate in all of our training because it has to be part of our everyday decision making. It’s not just a checkbox.”
Miller said there have been a lot of questions over the past few days about body cameras, which the department has had for almost three years. There are camera procedures in place, he said, and there are situations in which they are turned on automatically.
Miller also noted that the video from the camera is downloaded when an officer returns to the station and there is no means for the officer to manipulate the video.
Given the culture they’re instilling at the Carlisle Police Department, incidents that have drawn national attention also leave officers here shaking their head, Miller said.
“Nobody hates a bad police officer more than us good police officers. Nobody,” he said.
Freedman added that seeing the community come out as they did last week for Cpl. Tim Groller and then have those same people think that the officers in the department could be the same as violent officers shown in the national media was heartbreaking.
“That’s why we’re here to make sure everyone understands that is not us. That is not how this police department works,” he said.
Though the conversation Wednesday night focused on law enforcement, Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said it’s only part of the conversation that needs to happen and action that needs to be taken to ensure liberties for all.
“Law enforcement is but the tip of the spear,” Shultz said. “There is a broader issue with which we must grapple as a society and that is the pervasive socialization of racism throughout the American culture and, as uncomfortable as this is, white American culture.”
Photos: Solidarity With Black Lives Matter rally in Carlisle Wednesday
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!