Carlisle police responded to a report of shots fired that was followed by several other incidents at the intersection of North Pitt Street and B Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police received the first call for shots fired around 3:10 p.m.

Officers also responded to two different reports of criminal mischief, an incident involving pepper spray and an additional report of possible shots fired.

While police were speaking with someone involved in the incidents, another person used bear spray to attack the victim, spraying multiple officers in the process. Police said that person was arrested and charges are forthcoming.

Police said the incidents were isolated and all involved the same suspects and victims.

Further information will be released as charges are filed.