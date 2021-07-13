Carlisle Police seek toys for Christmas in July

Carlisle Police Officer Jamie Dimartile has an office at the station containing stuffed animals, small toys and diapers, but she's looking for more.

The department is celebrating Christmas in July by asking the public to make early donations to its annual Christmas program that brings Christmas presents to children in the community who are in need of assistance.

Dimartile has been organizing the program, originally developed by Officer Tim Mayer, for three years.

"We love doing this, and we’re sad last year that we were unable to have a party due to COVID," Dimartile said in an email to The Sentinel. "Thankfully, some families took photos of their kids with their gifts and we were able to virtually see the kids enjoy their Christmas."

Dimartile created an Amazon Wish list that will allow the gifts to be sent to the station at 240 Lincoln St. Items purchased from local stores may also be donated at the station.

Items on the wish list are based on what had been most often requested in the past two years.