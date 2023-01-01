Carlisle police seek missing teen

Carlisle police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday getting into a vehicle with unknown individuals.

Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes, 17, got into a black or blue sedan around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of North West Street, police said.

She is described as Black, about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and 120 pounds. Police believe Naomi is wearing a yellow shirt with a denim jacket, green pants and white/purple Jordan sneakers. She also wears a bar earring in her upper right ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Borough Police Department at 717-243-5252.