"Keep pushing it, keep pushing it."

That's the advice Carlisle Police Officer Jamie DiMartile received two weeks ago as she pulled ahead of other national finalists for Dish Network's First Responder of the Year Award.

It was then she realized she could take home the award, and sure enough, DiMartile crossed the finish line Sunday with more than 8,000 votes for the title. She said her second closest competitor had about 3,200 votes.

Fellow officers, family members and others gathered at the Carlisle Police Department's station Tuesday to celebrate her victory.

DiMartile was selected as one of five finalists for the award, which recognizes people who serve small towns. She was the only law enforcement officer in the running.

"It's nice to come here and celebrate with everyone who supported me," she said.

In addition to her work with the police department, DiMartile is also involved with the Bigs in Blue program with Big Brother Big Sister and organizes an annual toy drive around Christmas time to provide gifts on local children's wish lists.

"It takes all of us," she said. "My family supports me in this. I know some have come out and helped me wrap, friends have come out and then our department, they come to the parties with me, they support me and my craziness that occurs around Christmas time. So it's awesome to share this with them."

DiMartile was nominated for the award by coworker, Amy Burrell, who works as a dispatcher with the Carlisle Borough Police Department.

Her prize as the winner will include a Dish home theater and smart home prize package, along with a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, with tickets to the Grand Old Opry, a $100 gift card to Ole Red restaurant and recognition on Coffee, Country and Cody and Opry live shows.

Of these, DiMartile said she's most looking forward to her trip to Nashville.

"We could not be more excited for you and the amazing things you've done, not only for every single one of these people in this room, but also your entire community and thousands and thousands of kids and so many families across your area, and so thank you for all of your hard work," Dish Network Senior Manager of Corporate Communications Andrea Carlson told DiMartile.

Out of all of her involvement with the community, DiMartile cited the Christmas program as the thing that stands out to her the most.

"I don't do it for the recognition but it's nice to get it and it's nice to kind of spread the word to see if other departments want to learn how they can spread Christmas to the kids in their community," she said.

Carlson said this is the first year Dish Network has offered the First Responder of the Year Award. The company is accepting nominations online through May 26 for its Educator of the Year Award.

Close Becky Shull volunteers to help wrap Christmas presents for children in need at the Carlisle Police Department Monday morning. Carlisle Police Cpl. Andrew Van Volkenburg, left, and Sgt. Adolfo Heredia help wrap presents on Monday morning. Sherron Biddle helps wrap presents at the Carlisle Police Department Monday morning. Debbie Jussel, left, and Judy Wheaton help wrap presents at the Carlisle Police Department Monday morning. Photos: Carlisle Police Gift Wrapping Becky Shull volunteers to help wrap Christmas presents for children in need at the Carlisle Police Department Monday morning. Carlisle Police Cpl. Andrew Van Volkenburg, left, and Sgt. Adolfo Heredia help wrap presents on Monday morning. Sherron Biddle helps wrap presents at the Carlisle Police Department Monday morning. Debbie Jussel, left, and Judy Wheaton help wrap presents at the Carlisle Police Department Monday morning.