Carlisle police said they are searching for a man who walked out of a senior skills program at Salvation Army at 20 E. Pomfret St. Monday.

Walter "Buzz" Phillips, 69, left the building after lunch at 11:52 p.m. Police said Phillips suffers from dementia and is considered endangered. He is described as white, approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and about 200 pounds.

Phillips was last seen on a surveillance camera walking north on North Hanover Street near East Louther Street, wearing a tan flannel shirt with a gray undershirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.