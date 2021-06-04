Carlisle Police Department to start fundraising for new K-9 unit to be named in late officer's honor

Carlisle Police Department is embarking on a fundraising campaign to bring a new K-9 unit to the department that will honor the memory of one of its own.

The family of former Carlisle Police Sgt. Simon Jackson, who died from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2019, made a donation to purchase the dog, and Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said the dog would be named Jackson in his honor.

Landis said the additional K-9 would be trained to detect explosives and to track people, but would also be featured in community engagement activities to allow the public to learn more about how the department functions.

The new K-9 would not be the same breed as the current patrol dog, Chaos, which is a Belgian Malinois, a breed known for its tenacity and skills, Landis said. The new dog would be of a breed more suited to its public engagement activities.

In addition to making connections with the public, Landis said the new K-9 unit comes out of his constant emphasis on safety, especially given the number of events held in town.

“Unfortunately, the times that we are now, we can’t afford not to take precautions,” Landis said, noting that there have been threats involving explosives in the past.