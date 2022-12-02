Carlisle Police Department to host wrapping parties for annual gift distribution to local children

With the start of December and the kickoff of the holiday season, elves at the North Pole are busy preparing toys for Christmas Eve.

At a much more local level, members of the Carlisle Police Department are doing the same thing.

Each year, the department collects gifts from the wish lists of about 100 children in shelters or in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Officer Jamie DiMartile began helping with the police department’s gift distribution in 2018 and started an Amazon wish list to gather gifts throughout the year in 2019.

“Closer to Christmas, I send a wish list to all organizations involved and have each kid write five needs and five wants,” she said. “From there, I will add specifically requested items to the Amazon Wish List and then pick from our stash and give each kid approximately $100 worth of toys.”

This year, the department is hosting two wrapping parties for community members at the station at 240 Lincoln St. to help package gifts for local kids. The first will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 with another scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 17.

“The community support is very much needed,” DiMartile said. “When we do a ‘wrapping party,’ I will have all the gifts laid out in a large classroom we have toward the front of station. The community member can come inside, we provide wrapping paper, tape, scissors, name tags, etc. … and they will grab gifts and start wrapping.”

In addition to gift giving, Santa is scheduled to make an appearance at Christmas parties at Big Brother Big Sister, Community CARES and Safe Harbour this year, according to a news release from Jim Griffith, owner of Create-A-Palooza in Carlisle.

“The ability to completely surprise children on Christmas, to have Santa there and see kids experience the magic of Christmas is truly amazing ... preserving their innocence and allowing those who may not have a Christmas, to get one night of pure happiness and joy,” DiMartile said.

She said she also collects wish lists from children through a mailbox in the police department’s lobby. There, children can fill out a letter with their address and what gifts they want officers to deliver on Christmas Eve.

While the mailbox is typically removed from the lobby on Dec. 22 so officers can coordinate and wrap gifts, DiMartile said the department does collect gifts throughout the year.

“Anything not used at Christmas is properly stored and can be given out in other situations as well,” she said. That can include domestic situations, car crashes, house fires and other circumstances.

“It takes a community to raise children, and in our diverse community, there are some children who otherwise wouldn’t have a Christmas,” DiMartile said. “Families have fallen upon hard times and are living in a shelter trying to get back on their feet. Without these donations, some of these children would go without.”

Anyone with questions or who is interested in helping with the wrapping events can contact DiMartile at jdimartile@carlislepa.org.