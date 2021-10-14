Carlisle Police Department plans testing for new recruits on Oct. 31

Carlisle Borough is once again holding its own testing for new recruits for the Police Department.

The testing will be held starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Carlisle High School Track, 623 W. Penn St. Testing begins with the physical fitness test followed by a written test.

Potential officers must be U.S. citizens who are at least 21 at the time of testing, have a valid driver’s license and a clean criminal record. They must also have a high school diploma or equivalent.

People with Act 120 (basic) training are encouraged to apply.

Applications and a $50 testing fee must be submitted to the police department by Oct. 22.

Officers start with a base salary of $62,524.80.

The Carlisle Police Department brought its testing back in house in 2019 in an effort to broaden its recruiting base while remaining part of the Cumberland County Police Testing Consortium. The consortium is a joint effort of county police agencies to offer a single test that will place a candidate into consideration for police officer positions in multiple agencies.

Chief Taro Landis said recruiting went well during the 2019 round of testing during which the department received 109 applications.

"We got a wide representation of minority groups and women," he said.

More information on the testing as well as the salaries, benefits and duties associated with police officer employment is available at carlislepa.org/police-testing.

