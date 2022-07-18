Carlisle Police Department names two officers of the year, announces promotions

Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said each year the department's supervisors vote on the officer of the year and he serves as the tie-breaker.

"Obviously I didn’t do my job well because we have two," he joked at the Carlisle Borough Council's May 12 meeting, where Officers Ryan Mennor and Joseph Rucinsky were both named as the Carlisle Police Department's Officers of the Year for 2021.

Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said at the meeting that Mennor joined the department in 2019 and Rucinsky was hired in January of 2016.

"I feel honored to have been selected as officer of the year along with Officer Mennor," Rucinsky said. "The award is significant to me as an achievement for the continued daily dedication and hard work put into my career. I have to extend my appreciation and recognition to the other officers and supervisors that helped me along the way as it is very much a team effort."

Both officers selected administering life-saving measures on a cardiac arrest patient at a local business as the most rewarding moment of their career.

Mennor explained that he, Rucinsky and Cpl. Andrew VonVolkenberg responded to the scene where an employee had suffered sudden cardiac arrest. They performed CPR and administered one electric shock with an AED prior to EMS arrival.

"After EMS arrived on scene, they took over medical care while we worked to gain information on the patient," Mennor said. "A few hours later we were advised that the male was alive and was expected to, and did, make a full recovery."

He said he selected this experience because the officers could see how they helped someone; they met the patient when he was released from the hospital and he expressed to them how thankful he was to be alive.

Rucinsky said often times officers don't have the opportunity to meet patients again and that the experience "meant a great deal" to him.

The ability to help people keeps both officers motivated as they serve the community.

"We have the ability to keep our community safe and to try and improve people’s lives daily," Rucinsky said.

The job doesn't come without its challenges though. For Mennor, the most challenging aspect of his career is being away from family on holidays and missing events. Rucinsky described the most challenging aspect as the "unpredictability and variability" of the calls officers respond to, explaining that low level calls can transform into dangerous situations at a moment's notice.

"You just don’t know what kind of heroes you have here…and these two guys are heroes," Landis said while honoring Mennor and Rucinsky at the meeting.

The Carlisle Police Department also announced the promotion of several officers over the past few months.

Former Sgt. David Miller became a lieutenant and was honored at the council's May meeting. During the council's June 9 meeting, Landis promoted VanVolkenberg and Rucinsky to the rank of sergeant.

"Your commitment and dedication to public service, strong work ethic, professional demeanor, keen awareness, understanding and vision for our organization and community are noteworthy," Mayor Sean Shultz said at the meeting. "We look forward to your leadership as you guide and inspire others to lead by example."