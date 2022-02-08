Carlisle Police, Crimewatch partner for registry to help people with special needs

A young man wandering the streets without winter attire, an elderly woman looking lost — Carlisle Police officers are trained to assess and identify when someone may need their help, but they don't always have the information they need to provide that help.

Sgt. David Miller recalls an instance in which officers encountered a man who wasn't dressed for winter, but he couldn't tell the officers where he was from. It wasn't until later when his family realized he was not at home and they called police that the officers were able to connect the man with his family.

That wait and delay is what Miller and Carlisle Police hope to eliminate with a new online registry.

Carlisle Police have partnered with Crimewatch to offer a new "Handle with Care Registry" where family members can register someone with special needs, such as autism or dementia, and provide details to police about their home address, emergency contacts, condition and extra considerations should anything happen to them.

Families can visit Crimewatch online at cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/carlislepd, visit the "Forms" tab and click on "Handle with Care Registry" to add the information as well as a photograph of the person.

"It just saves time," Miller said, adding that with the registry police won't have to wait for a family to find an updated photograph for them to start narrowing their search.

The registry isn't limited to just Carlisle Borough residents. Though the idea was to provide a registry for the borough, Miller said it's possible residents of nearby municipalities and even further out if a family member can drive can find themselves in the borough and in need of help. He said that as of Monday he's already had one North Middleton Township resident sign up a family member should that person end up in the borough.

"Who knows if they might be able to cover quite a distance by the time the family realizes they're gone," Miller said. "We certainly wouldn't turn anyone away [from the registry]."

Carlisle Police launched the registry late last week after Miller spotted York City Police Department's registry on Crimewatch. Miller is Carlisle's liaison to Crimewatch and regularly scans their offerings to see what Carlisle can use or improve upon. The registry was something he immediately thought could be helpful, especially after his own experience with his grandmother who suffered from dementia the last two years of her life.

"That was a scary time," he said. "She would sneak out of the house, and we'd be out looking for her. Anyone who came in contact with her may not have realized there was a problem."

Miller said that, so far, the most common reason families register their loved ones is autism. However, he said other people who could benefit are those who suffer from dementia or Alzheimer's, people who are disabled or those who have other special needs.

Police could know ahead of time if someone would be fearful of strangers in uniform or if they would be unable to communicate once they were found. With registered information and a photo, however, police could connect them with families far more quickly.

"It's a time when we need to be more cognizant of the trauma going on out there," he said. "There are different needs now."

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.