Carlisle Police: Cpl. Tim Groller dies after battle with cancer

"Tim used that same courage and bravery battling cancer for the last 3 years. In 2017, Tim’s doctors told him that he would be lucky to have a few months with his wife and three young children. Not willing to accept such a short time, Tim battled for every day that he could be in this world with his family. His fight and his pain is now over, but his memory and mettle will live on with all of us who loved him," the post said.