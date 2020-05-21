Carlisle Police: Corporal Tim Groller dies after battle with cancer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carlisle Police on Facebook announced that Corporal Tim Groller has died after his battle with cancer.

Police announced his death Thursday morning on social media.

"He showed courage and character in the service of this community for more than 12 years," the post reads. "He showed fortitude by defying all odds against cancer for more than three years. Thanks to those who have shown such support to him and his family over the last few years. This is a loss to many."

Groller was diagnosed in April 2017 with stage 4 non-small-cell lung cancer, and on May 16, The Sentinel reported that his prognosis had taken a turn for the worse. According to a GoFundMe Page, Groller's body was no longer responding to chemotherapy treatments and a large, invasive tumor had begun to shut down his liver.

Most recently, the Carlisle Police Department, Borough of Carlisle and the Downtown Carlisle Association had been raising money to help him and his family pay off the mortgage of their home. By mid-May, the fundraiser had surpassed its goal of $250,000.

Groller, 37, leaves behind his wife, Gabrielle, and three children, Ava, Ella and Timothy.

