Carlisle plans town hall meeting at Memorial Park, others throughout borough to follow

The Carlisle Borough has scheduled the first of several town hall meetings that will take place in various locations throughout the borough and allow officials to engage with community members.

Mayor Sean Shultz and members of the Carlisle Borough Council will host the meeting in Memorial Park at 149 W. Penn St., on Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

The town hall will offer residents an opportunity to meet informally with Shultz and other members of the council, as well as borough staff, to share their thoughts and discuss community matters, according to the borough. Free food and drinks will be provided.

"We recognize that not everyone can participate at a Council meeting at Borough Hall," Shultz said. "With these events, we will be meeting people where they live, in their own neighborhoods. We want our residents to talk with us about challenges and opportunities in Carlisle Borough. We were elected to listen and lead."

The meetings stem from one of the council's goals outlined during their biennial goal planning session in June to "elevate transparency and increase engagement with residents," the borough said.

Additional town hall meetings will be held at other locations in the borough where Shultz and council members hope to engage with borough residents in their own neighborhoods.