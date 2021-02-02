Carlisle plans overnight snow removal starting Thursday

Carlisle borough will remove snow from downtown streets overnight in an effort to help businesses operate safely and effectively.
Overnight snow removal will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Snow will be cleared from on-street parking spots downtown to provide visitors with accessible parking and continued curbside pickup options for downtown businesses.
“We made a commitment early in the pandemic to be responsive to the needs of our businesses and residents during these trying times,” said Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz in a press release announcing the removal. “This is one part of that effort, and all our appreciation goes out to our borough crews who are going to work through the night to make it happen.”
Snow removal will continue overnight Thursday into early Friday morning concluding on, or before, 6 a.m. Vehicles will need to be removed from North Hanover Street to the intersection of North Street; South Hanover Street to the intersection of South Street; West High Street to the intersection of West Street and East High Street to the intersection of Bedford Street.
The first block of West Pomfret Street from South Hanover Street to Pitt Street will also be addressed. “No Parking” signs will be posted in the designated areas on Wednesday. Those needing to move their cars may use any of the designated borough parking lots free of charge. Free parking is also available at the Pomfret Street Parking Garage until 9 a.m. on Friday.
To avoid potential damage to sidewalks, the crews will go no closer than 18 inches from the curb with the snow removal equipment.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.