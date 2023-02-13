Owners of electric vehicles could soon have more charging options in downtown Carlisle.

The Borough Council approved the purchase and installation of two EV charging stations during its Jan. 12 meeting.

Both stations will be at the Pomfret Street Parking Garage at 35 W. Pomfret St.

"After considering several potential sites owned by the borough, this facility was identified as the best location to roll out the new program because it is central, recognizable and easy to access," Finance Director Richard Juday said.

The borough plans to have the stations in operation by the middle of the year, he said, adding that officials will work with Chargepoint Inc., an EV infrastructure company, and National E Solutions, which serves as Chargepoint's regional partner, to determine if any changes to the current electrical supply will be necessary.

The cost to purchase and install the stations is $44,272, funded by rates customers pay at parking meters, the garage and the borough's parking lease program, Juday said. The borough is also seeking grants to cover a portion of the costs, he said.

Juday said that while no decisions have been made, the borough is considering a variety of options to determine the cost, if any, for people to use the stations with the understanding that the rate to park in the Pomfret Street Parking Garage is 75 cents per hour.

While some private organizations like Dickinson College and Giant have charging stations, he said these will be the first borough-owned stations.

"As it currently stands, the number of available EV charging stations in the borough are limited and are not located close to our downtown," Juday said. "By installing these charging stations, we will be providing charging infrastructure close to our small businesses, jobs, and to residents who may otherwise not have convenient access to charging facilities."

He said the program is one of many steps the borough is undertaking to demonstrate a "commitment to climate conscious programming.

"The borough is committed to making positive changes and reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions we currently produce," Juday said. "While the borough is regularly evaluating and taking steps to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions created through our own operations, the borough is also committed to supporting the initiatives taken by our community members, in this case in the form of installing electric vehicle infrastructure in downtown Carlisle."

