Carlisle plans for annual emergency notification system test later this month

Carlisle Borough residents can expect to receive a notification from the borough at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

That's when the borough and CodeRed, it's emergency service provider, will conduct an annual all-call test of Carlisle's emergency notification system.

Everyone with a number in the borough's emergency notification database will receive the notification. The borough said residents in the system will receive call from the CodeRed Emergency notification with a caller ID of 1-866-419-5000.

The call will include an pre-recorded message about the system, and residents who don't answer their phone at that time will receive a voicemail with the same message.

Anyone who is signed up to receive information via text messages or emails will receive those as well during this month's test.

The message will direct people to Carlisle's website and allow them to click on CodeRed at the top of the page to sign up or add or update contact information. Residents or business owners can also text "Carlisle" to 99411 to sign up for the CodeRed System.

The borough said its annual test gives officials the opportunity to see how rapidly notifications can be sent to the entire community.

The CodeRed system is a free service designed to inform the community, the borough said. Alerts community members might receive through the system include boil water notifications, emergency street closures, missing persons and evacuation notices.

Earlier this year, Carlisle deployed the system to search for a missing woman in the borough. She was later found safe and uninjured.

The borough said CodeRED will keep its subscribers' contact information private and only use it for borough notifications.

In the weeks after the test, CodeRED will remove nonworking numbers from Carlisle's database, which will allow for an increase in speed and connection rate for future alerts.