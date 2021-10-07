Carlisle picks up discussions on proposed rental ordinance amendment after nearly 18-month hiatus due to pandemic

Carlisle’s much-discussed amendment to its rental ordinance is back on track after a delay of more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The borough council voted on Feb. 13, 2020, to have its solicitor draft and advertise amendments to the ordinance that would establish a rental inspection program. A vote on the amendment would have been taken at the April borough council meeting.

Those plans were scuttled when the borough issued a declaration of disaster emergency on March 16. Given the declaration, the borough council decided to not take action on the ordinance amendment until the community could once again participate in discussion, said borough manager Susan Armstrong.

The disaster declaration was lifted over the summer, and the rental ordinance amendment is now back on track.

“We though it prudent to bring the topic back up for discussion at this time given it is also time for budget planning,” Armstrong said, adding that it would be “wise” for staff to know if the ordinance is to go into effect in 2022 during budget planning.