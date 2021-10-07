Carlisle picks up discussions on proposed rental ordinance amendment after nearly 18-month hiatus due to pandemic

Carlisle’s much-discussed amendment to its rental ordinance is back on track after a delay of more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The borough council voted on Feb. 13, 2020, to have its solicitor draft and advertise amendments to the ordinance that would establish a rental inspection program. A vote on the amendment would have been taken at the April borough council meeting.
Those plans were scuttled when the borough issued a declaration of disaster emergency on March 16. Given the declaration, the borough council decided to not take action on the ordinance amendment until the community could once again participate in discussion, said borough manager Susan Armstrong.
The disaster declaration was lifted over the summer, and the rental ordinance amendment is now back on track.
“We though it prudent to bring the topic back up for discussion at this time given it is also time for budget planning,” Armstrong said, adding that it would be “wise” for staff to know if the ordinance is to go into effect in 2022 during budget planning.
There are a few changes that have to be made to the ordinance due to the delay. The ordinance originally was proposed to go into effect on Sept. 1, 2020. That date is proposed to be changed to Sept. 1, 2022, which will give the borough time to look at its resources and plan for software and staffing needs, Armstrong said.
The rental inspection program would start with registration of rental properties within five months of Sept. 1, 2022 for current properties, within 30 days for those converting, creating or removing dwelling units and within 10 days of change of ownership.
Owners and property managers are required to acknowledge that tenants have been notified of rights and responsibilities concerning trash removal, property maintenance, behavior, noise and snow and ice removal.
Inspections are due within eight months of Sept. 1, 2022. After that initial inspection, the properties are placed on a three-year inspection cycle that can be extended into a five-year cycle if there are no violations. Provisions in the ordinance allow for the inspection cycle to be lengthened or shortened depending on the number of violations.
A controversial provision of the ordinance that requires the license to be displayed near the main entrance of the rental unit remains part of the ordinance though Armstrong noted that the temporary removal or absence of the license does not constitute a violation of the ordinance.
Inspection fees were set at $75 per rental dwelling unit and license fees were set at $50 per rental dwelling unit in the ordinance.
“We think that’s very reasonable,” Armstrong said. “At this time, I don’t think those costs can self-sustain the program, but we’ll see.”
Armstrong also suggested the borough consider adding a “no-show” fee that would be charged should a tenant or property owner not allow code inspection officials into the property.
Richard Fleck, a property owner in the borough, sent a comment to be read into the record in which he noted that many landlords are still behind on rent collection due to COVID and have renters who have applied for rent relief but have not received it.
“Any additional costs placed on landlords will make the hardship worse. The borough needs to understand this,” Fleck wrote.
Fleck suggested the borough wait to take up the measure until at least three to six months after landlords are able to evict residents who don’t pay their rent and replace them with ones “who can actually pay rent.”
