Carlisle passes budget without tax increase despite the pinch from COVID-19

Carlisle Borough Council approved a budget that holds the line on taxes despite the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had across several departments.
The budget holds the real estate tax at 3.495 mills, which includes a .437 mill fire services tax. That means property in the borough assessed at $150,000, for example, would pay $524.25 in property taxes.
The borough kept its sewer, stormwater, parking and trash bag rates the same, but raised its water rate by 3.42%. That translates to a minimum bill increase of $1.71 per quarter with the average bill increasing by $2.28 per quarter.
Borough officials were looking at a potential $1.5 million deficit in 2021 due to decreases in revenues and increases in labor and benefit costs as well as costs associated with a borough line of credit. The borough reduced the gap by $910,530 through labor and benefit modifications and reductions and delays in projects.
The resulting $630,113 deficit will be covered through reserves.
The borough was already dealing with decreasing revenues affecting a number of departments as the COVID-19 pandemic continued through 2020. The 2020 budget was built and approved with a $581,020 deficit that was to be covered by using reserves. With the pandemic, that deficit was projected to balloon to $1.2 million.
The borough controlled discretionary spending and instituted a hiring freeze for a savings of $791,725, according to the borough manager’s message included in the budget. Delaying planned projects resulted in an additional $133,200 in temporary savings to cut the deficit to $429,000.
Here's a look at how the pandemic affected different departments at the borough.
Carlisle Fire Department
Financially, the COVID-19 pandemic meant a loss of about $110,000 for both Union Fire Company and Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services. But the department also saw another type of loss as professional development training and active assailant training had to be postponed.
On the plus side, no one in the department contracted COVID, and the department received COVID grants from the Office of State Fire Commissioner to assist with expenses as well as a $5,000 Partnership for Better Health grant to buy PPE and a $50,000 Paycheck Protection Loan to staff part-time employees for three months.
Carlisle Police Department
Despite the pandemic, the calls for police kept coming in and the police kept responding. As of the date of the budget hearing on Nov. 17, the department had responded to 16,846 calls for service. Chief Taro Landis also presented a list of major cases for the year that included six overdose deaths, five homicides and four arsons. Other crimes included criminal mischief and solicitation to commit murder. Though many events were canceled due to COVID restrictions, officers participated in 44 community events.
Parks and Recreation
The department saw significant decreases in revenue due to COVID as programs were canceled and facilities were not rented at the same pace as previous years. Revenue from recreation programs dropped by $80,000 and revenue from the use of the community center dropped by $13,000. Pavilion rentals were down $1,900.
Community Development
Director Mike Skelly said the total number of permits issued in 2020 was at half of what the borough typically saw over the past four years. Permit revenues are about a quarter of what would normally be expected. For example, revenue from permits issued in 2018 was about $738,000. This year, the borough has seen $161,000, representing about $10 million in investments.
Parking
The department that collects fees for parking at meters or the Pomfret Street Parking Garage and issues tickets for overtime parking or not complying with no parking signs saw significant reductions in revenue in 2020. The department stopped enforcing downtown meters for four months and is still not enforcing the long-term (gold) meters on side streets downtown. Residential parking was not enforced for five months; ticketing resumed Aug. 24. The department also stopped collecting lease and other permit payments with lease payments resuming on Sept. 1. The parking garage did not charge fees until Sept. 1
As a result, revenue to the department dropped significantly when comparing January to October 2019 to the same time period in 2020. For example, revenue from fines for overtime parking dropped from $82,870 in 2019 to $43,772 in 2020. Revenue from the use of parking meters dropped from $239,251 to $126,792. The department saw its total revenues drop from $596,211 in 2019 to $289,335 in 2020.
Six part-time employees were laid off during the year; three have since returned.
Carlisle’s finance director, Richard Juday, said the department put capital improvement projects on hold due to the lost revenue.
