Carlisle passes budget without tax increase despite the pinch from COVID-19

Carlisle Borough Council approved a budget that holds the line on taxes despite the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had across several departments.

The budget holds the real estate tax at 3.495 mills, which includes a .437 mill fire services tax. That means property in the borough assessed at $150,000, for example, would pay $524.25 in property taxes.

The borough kept its sewer, stormwater, parking and trash bag rates the same, but raised its water rate by 3.42%. That translates to a minimum bill increase of $1.71 per quarter with the average bill increasing by $2.28 per quarter.

Borough officials were looking at a potential $1.5 million deficit in 2021 due to decreases in revenues and increases in labor and benefit costs as well as costs associated with a borough line of credit. The borough reduced the gap by $910,530 through labor and benefit modifications and reductions and delays in projects.

The resulting $630,113 deficit will be covered through reserves.

The borough was already dealing with decreasing revenues affecting a number of departments as the COVID-19 pandemic continued through 2020. The 2020 budget was built and approved with a $581,020 deficit that was to be covered by using reserves. With the pandemic, that deficit was projected to balloon to $1.2 million.