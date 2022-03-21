Carlisle Parks & Recreation looking for feedback on programming

Carlisle's Parks and Recreation Department is looking for ideas and feedback from the community regarding its recreation programming for adults and children.

The department launched a survey on Monday on Engage Carlisle, the borough's citizen engagement platform that can be found at www.carlislepa.org/engage. The survey asks participants to rate their satisfaction level with the department's current activities and programs, as well as offer thoughts on what additional programs they would like to see.

The survey is open to those who have participated in recreation activities, as well as those who haven't, in order to provide input on what barriers may be preventing them from participating.

"We want to know if the recreation programs offered by Carlisle Parks and Recreation meets the needs of our community," said Andrea Crouse, Parks and Recreation director. "Please take a few minutes to complete the survey and let us know how we are doing and how we may be able to help accommodate your recreational programming needs."

The department plans to issue additional surveys focusing on specific parks and facilities later this year.

The survey is open until June 30, and survey results will be evaluated and considered for future recreation programs starting in the fall.

Residents will need to sign up and register to fill out the survey on Engage Carlisle, and registrants will be required to provide their name, email address and street address. Once registered, only the first and last name will be viewable to other registrants. For those who encounter difficulties registering, email staylor@carlislepa.org.

Paper copies of the survey are also available at the Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin St., Carlisle, as well as at the Borough Hall, 53 W. South St.

Currently the Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide range of programming from tumbling and yoga programs for preschoolers, Summer Day Camp and dance classes for youth, and fitness and leisure learning classes for adults. The department also offers sports programs and lessons in lacrosse, tennis, basketball, volleyball, fencing and pickleball.

