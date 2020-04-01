Carlisle Parks and Recreation suspends registration for summer programs
Carlisle Borough Hall
Sentinel File

Carlisle Parks and Recreation is "pausing" registration and reservations for summer programs.

In a post on the borough's Facebook page on Wednesday, the department said summer program registration, Stuart Community Center, Shaffer Cabin and Pavilion reservations and community pool passes will not be available temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post said registration will reopen when it is feasible.

