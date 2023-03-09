As Carlisle works to create a strategic plan to guide the borough's activities in upcoming years, a strategic planning session with the Carlisle Borough Council is now on the calendar.

The borough approved a contract with a planning consultant in August to facilitate a community-informed strategic planning process that will aid in creating the plan, according to Carlisle's website.

After coordination between the facilitator, borough staff and the council, a strategic planning session will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Borough Hall at 53 W. South St.

The meeting is open to the public and will be followed by public outreach sessions with the community, which are scheduled for March 22 and March 23 at the Stuart Community Center at 415 Franklin St. and Bosler Memorial Library at 158 W. High St..

Additional details about those sessions will be made available on the borough's website and social media.