Carlisle ordinance bans 'jake brakes' on Spring Garden Street

Carlisle Borough Council approved an ordinance recently that prohibits the use of engine retarding devices, or "jake brakes," on Spring Garden Street.

The road was not included in a 2011 ordinance prohibiting brake retarders on selected state roads in the borough, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.

Within the past year, a resident contacted the borough about the issue, Armstrong said. The borough conducted a traffic study and found that the road met PennDOT's criteria to approve a prohibition. That study was provided to PennDOT on Nov. 9, and the agency gave its approval for the ordinance to proceed.

The prohibition on the engine retarders is in place for Spring Garden Street to the South Middleton Township line.

