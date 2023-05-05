Potential changes to Noble Boulevard in Carlisle may not happen until next year.

Officials from the borough's public works department during Wednesday night's workshop meeting recommended that the project be postponed until next year to evaluate possible options for the road and to seek additional funding.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said the potential changes, which included lane reductions and the addition of a bike lane, were initially discussed at the borough's Feb. 1 workshop meeting.

"There was a lot of discussion at the February meeting and then we made a presentation at last month's workshop meeting, and it was apparent from the discussions and the questions raised by council that staff's original concepts of a low-cost, quick improvement were not quite fitting with the more robust suggestions made by council," he said.

The changes to Noble Boulevard were originally anticipated to take place when the road was repaved this summer, but Malarich said the department recommended that repaving, too, be postponed until next year.

"[This would] allow staff additional time to evaluate other improvements and also more importantly look for some potential grant funds to support this project and perhaps a similar project that we had previously discussed with the Carlisle Area School District regarding dedicated bike lanes along Waggoners Gap Road at that school complex," he said.

Assistant Borough Engineer Jeff Bergsten provided a general concept of what some of the changes to Noble Boulevard might look like, with details to be determined later.

"What we'd like to do is this concept of four lanes to three lanes to two lanes," he said.

This means the road near South Hanover Street could maintain the existing four lanes with the addition of a bike lane, narrow to three lanes west of the private driveway into Chick-Fil-A to South West Street and then drop to two lanes from South West Street to West Ridge Street.

"We'd need to do some type of study to confirm that, but just thinking at a high level and logically, that's kind of what makes sense," Bergsten said.

He said Noble Boulevard west of South Hanover Street near the entrance to Chick-Fil-A sees approximately 11,000 vehicles per day. By West Ridge Street, that number drops to about 1,700.

While details of how the bike lane would look and how the lanes would be structured remain unclear, Bergsten said the project could also introduce additional green space to the road to help with stormwater issues in the area.

Brian McDermott, a Carlisle resident and bicyclist, was in favor of the changes and bike lane installation. He recommended the borough consider extending the bike lane that runs along South Hanover Street so that it could connect to the lane on Noble Boulevard if or when it's constructed.

Malarich said there wouldn't be an issue with waiting to repave the road for another year.

"I think it was last paved in 2008," Bergsten said. "It’s heavily used, but as Mark said, I think that it would be OK to delay that."

Photos: Spring Carlisle begins 2023 car show season Spring Carlisle 1.JPG Spring Carlisle 2.JPG Spring Carlisle 3.JPG Spring Carlisle 4.JPG Spring Carlisle 5.JPG Spring Carlisle 6.JPG Spring Carlisle 7.JPG Spring Carlisle 8.JPG Spring Carlisle 9.JPG Spring Carlisle 10.JPG Spring Carlisle 11.JPG Spring Carlisle 12.JPG Spring Carlisle 13.JPG Spring Carlisle 14.JPG Spring Carlisle 15.JPG