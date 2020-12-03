Carlisle offers free parking at Pomfret Street Parking Garage

Free parking will again be available for downtown Carlisle shoppers over the Christmas and New Year holidays, but it will take a different form.

This year, parking will be free at the Pomfret Street Garage between Dec. 21 and Jan 3.

In the past, parking at the silver meters lining the downtown streets has been free, but Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said businesses have been concerned that the spaces have been used by downtown employees during the work week. As a result, cars would remain parked for hours rather than turning over frequently for shoppers.

“This would promote shoppers using the parking garage, which is a good thing. We want people to get used to using that parking garage,” he said. “It also alleviates that concern about having turnover in the downtown district.”

Destination Carlisle, which suggested the change, said in a post to their Facebook page that the request also helps accommodate curbside pick-up at businesses and restaurants.

Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the short-term silver meters will be enforced as usual, but gold meters on secondary streets will continue to be free.

“We think it’s ideal for the parking garage to be free for those two weeks,” she said.

