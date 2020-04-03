Carlisle offers borough trash bags via mail or delivery due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Borough of Carlisle announced new options Friday for the purchase and delivery of trash bags for residents affected by the COVID-19 measures.

“We recognize that many of our residents are either housebound, electing for social distancing, and/or finding it difficult to purchase bags at some local retail establishments, Town Hall, and the Stuart Community Center due to closures," Mayor Tim Scott said in a news release. "This plan will allow our residents the convenience of ordering borough trash bags by phone or on-line for the foreseeable future."

Residents have two new options for buying trash bags.

The first is to call borough hall at 717-249-4422 during normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents will be required to provide their credit card information and mailing or delivery address. Callers will not incur additional credit card fees.