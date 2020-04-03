Carlisle offers borough trash bags via mail or delivery due to COVID-19

The Borough of Carlisle announced new options Friday for the purchase and delivery of trash bags for residents affected by the COVID-19 measures.
“We recognize that many of our residents are either housebound, electing for social distancing, and/or finding it difficult to purchase bags at some local retail establishments, Town Hall, and the Stuart Community Center due to closures," Mayor Tim Scott said in a news release. "This plan will allow our residents the convenience of ordering borough trash bags by phone or on-line for the foreseeable future."
Residents have two new options for buying trash bags.
The first is to call borough hall at 717-249-4422 during normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents will be required to provide their credit card information and mailing or delivery address. Callers will not incur additional credit card fees.
Bags may also be ordered online at the Borough of Carlisle Parks & Recreation’s secure online payment site at https://apm.activecommunities.com/carlislerec. In the “search” field, type “trash bags." Online orders are for purchases of three or more bags. The borough’s on-line credit card service provider, ActiveNet, charges a convenience fee for this service.
Low volume users in the borough who order no more than two bags per week will receive their order via U.S. mail. Call-in and online orders of three bags or more will be handled with home delivery performed by designated staff members carrying borough identification.
Borough bags can also still be purchased at local grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. Visit www.carlislepa.org for a list of retailers.
