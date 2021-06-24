Carlisle nonprofits get Wi-Fi boost from Comcast

Two Carlisle nonprofit organizations will boost their Wi-Fi capability when they become Comcast “Lift Zones” later this month.

Comcast announced plans Tuesday to equip Carlisle Family YMCA, Hope Station and the Professional and Educational Empowerment Center with Wi-Fi coverage that is expected to help low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework. Sites are also available for adults, veterans and seniors to look for and apply for jobs, and to keep in touch with friends and family.

The Lift Zones will feature free Wi-Fi provided by Comcast for the community centers for the next three years.

Justin Rose, associate executive director of the Carlisle Family YMCA, is excited to be part of such a large initiative for youths and education.

“With our expanding community footprint and large reach in community youth programming, we felt like the Comcast Lift Zone initiative would be a great fit for the Carlisle Family YMCA,” he said. “We are looking forward to launching specific programming early in the fall when school restarts. In the meantime we are utilizing the Lift Zones for families and youth enrolled in summer programming.”