Carlisle nonprofits get Wi-Fi boost from Comcast

Two Carlisle nonprofit organizations will boost their Wi-Fi capability when they become Comcast “Lift Zones” later this month.
Comcast announced plans Tuesday to equip Carlisle Family YMCA, Hope Station and the Professional and Educational Empowerment Center with Wi-Fi coverage that is expected to help low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework. Sites are also available for adults, veterans and seniors to look for and apply for jobs, and to keep in touch with friends and family.
The Lift Zones will feature free Wi-Fi provided by Comcast for the community centers for the next three years.
Justin Rose, associate executive director of the Carlisle Family YMCA, is excited to be part of such a large initiative for youths and education.
“With our expanding community footprint and large reach in community youth programming, we felt like the Comcast Lift Zone initiative would be a great fit for the Carlisle Family YMCA,” he said. “We are looking forward to launching specific programming early in the fall when school restarts. In the meantime we are utilizing the Lift Zones for families and youth enrolled in summer programming.”
Hope Station Executive Director Safronia Perry said the Lift Zone will give students access to the internet when they need it whether in the Hope Station building itself or at PEEC, which is operated by Hope Station.
“We are hoping to do STEM in partnership with Dickinson and for students who need to utilize especially PEEC for school work,” she said.
Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which, since 2011, has connected more than 10 million people in America to broadband internet at home, including approximately 10,800 people in Cumberland County.
The three Carlisle sites join 50 others that are already operating in Comcast’s Keystone Region. Other areas are also under consideration.
“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and internet adoption programs to support them,” said Toni Murphy, senior vice president for Comcast’s Keystone Region. “We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”
