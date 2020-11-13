Carlisle nonprofits come together for virtual event to mark National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week

George said a Dickinson student was assigned to each organization to collect video, photos and other recordings that they then put into videos that will be shared on each of the organization’s websites and Facebook pages.

“We’re going to promote each other with these great videos that the students did,” George said.

An introduction and thank you video were also created to bookend the week.

The introduction video will be posted on Sunday. That will be followed by the Community CARES video on Monday, the Domestic Violence Services video on Tuesday, the Project SHARE video on Wednesday, the Safe Harbour video on Thursday and the video for the Salvation Army on Friday. The week of videos ends on Saturday with the thank you video.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dickinson College will host a virtual panel discussion with the leaders of each of the five agencies during which they will talk about what they’re doing, how COVID has affected them and what people can do to help.

Those who want to watch the discussion live can find it at https://bit.ly/hhaweek. A video will also be available after the event.