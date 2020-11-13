Carlisle nonprofits come together for virtual event to mark National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week

Each year, the five agencies in Carlisle that serve the homeless and the hungry come together for events to draw awareness to the cause during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Last year, Community CARES, Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties, Project SHARE, Safe Harbour and the Salvation Army joined forces to host a movie at the Carlisle Theatre and, in previous years, they’ve held gatherings on the Square or encouraged people to spend a night outdoors on the Dickinson College campus.
“This year, that’s just not going to happen,” said Barrie Ann George, vice president of development & communications at Safe Harbour.
COVID-19 put the brakes on the usual events and activities for the week, but the agencies still wanted to remind people that hunger and homelessness are issues and they are likely to grow because of the pandemic. They also wanted to let the community know that the organizations work together every day.
“There’s no competition in nonprofits. There’s only coordination,” George said.
With the agencies swamped with extra work brought on by the pandemic, they reached out to Gary Kirk and Laura Megivern and Dickinson College’s Center for Civic Learning & Action to create a coordinated media campaign highlighted by a panel discussion on hunger and homelessness.
George said a Dickinson student was assigned to each organization to collect video, photos and other recordings that they then put into videos that will be shared on each of the organization’s websites and Facebook pages.
“We’re going to promote each other with these great videos that the students did,” George said.
An introduction and thank you video were also created to bookend the week.
The introduction video will be posted on Sunday. That will be followed by the Community CARES video on Monday, the Domestic Violence Services video on Tuesday, the Project SHARE video on Wednesday, the Safe Harbour video on Thursday and the video for the Salvation Army on Friday. The week of videos ends on Saturday with the thank you video.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dickinson College will host a virtual panel discussion with the leaders of each of the five agencies during which they will talk about what they’re doing, how COVID has affected them and what people can do to help.
Those who want to watch the discussion live can find it at https://bit.ly/hhaweek. A video will also be available after the event.
Though the videos and panel discussion are not fundraisers, George said donations will be accepted by texting HHA to 1-800-910-9462. Donations made to that number will be shared among the five agencies equally.
“When people hear this message, many people feel compelled to give something,” she said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
