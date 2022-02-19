Carlisle nonprofit Safe Harbour suits up for annual fundraiser

After last year's virtual event, Safe Harbour in Carlisle is preparing for a return to its annual Night Without a Tux fundraiser in person.

The 12th annual event will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Lodge at Liberty Forge in Lower Allen Township.

“It’ll be a return to the event we know and love,” Barrie Ann George, Safe Harbour's vice president of development and communications said of the fundraiser.

George said that last year the event was broadcast live from a recording studio, with guest speakers who interacted via Zoom.

“It was pandemic time," George said. "You did what you had to do, and people still supported us and tuned in, but we much prefer being in person and having a little more of a celebratory atmosphere.”

Safe Harbour, at 102 W. High St. in downtown Carlisle, is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and support services for "homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families," according to its website. George said the funds raised through this event will go to building maintenance and services that support Safe Harbour's residents.

"Funds that we raise through special events are what we call unrestricted, so we’re able to do a myriad of things with the events to really address the needs that are here and now,” she said.

According to Safe Harbour President and CEO Scott Shewell, the name Night Without a Tux suggests that even though the word gala is sometimes used to describe the event, attendees shouldn't feel the need to run out and rent a tux for the evening.

Night Without a Tux will involve a variety of activities, including music from Jazz Me, a live silent auction, a photo booth, an update on Safe Harbour's activities and news and the presentation of the Leadership Through Service Award.

Jessica Bruden, the author of "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century," will speak.

Bruden's book was turned into the award-winning motion picture "Nomadland." She also wrote “Burning Book” and co-authored “Snowden’s Box: Trust in the Age of Surveillance” with Dale Maharidge.

“She [Bruden] speaks to ... the current events and the current issues around housing, and the choices that people sometimes have to make and sometimes the situations that force people to make choices,” George said.

George said the event is a meaningful one for the community.

“It gives us not only an opportunity to raise funds, but also to raise awareness and talk about the bigger issues like Ms. Bruden is going to talk to us about, around housing and homelessness,” she said.

Safe Harbour will also hold an online auction Feb. 18 to 25 leading up to the event to sell items to support the organization's mission.

According to the news release, those who attend the event are asked to wear appropriate face coverings. George said a virtual option will also be made available for anyone wishing to see the program portion of the event, which will begin around 7 p.m.

Tickets to attend in person are $75, and tickets to attend virtually are $25. For more information or to order tickets, go to www.safeharbour.org or call 717-749-2200.

