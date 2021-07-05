Carlisle moves to make open container provisions permanent in downtown district

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Tim Scott said there have been no calls or citations from the Carlisle Police and no public drunkenness incidents beyond what was seen in other areas of the borough since open containers were permitted.

“I think based on that we should consider to draft and advertise the ordinance this evening,” he said.

Councilor Joel Hicks said the borough has operated under the same conditions that would exist under the ordinance for the past year. If anything, there should be some discussions about expanding the provisions beyond the C-1 district, he said.

While voicing support for the measure, Councilor Deb Fulham-Winston said Dickinson College students were not in town at full capacity for the past year. She suggested the borough work with the college so that students can be informed about the ordinance.

“That’s the only thing that’s going to change in the next six months is that students are going to come back,” she said.

The ordinance states that lifting the open container prohibition does not supersede the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Code and regulations and any other applicable laws.