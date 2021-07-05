Carlisle moves to make open container provisions permanent in downtown district

Carlisle Borough is moving quickly to give its downtown bars, distillery and breweries a way to continue serving up drinks for customers to enjoy outside.
Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation that allowed such establishments to set up outdoor seating without fees or inspections and allowed them to sell mixed drinks in to-go containers. That ability ended when the pandemic emergency declaration was lifted.
With the declaration lifted, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the borough would now have to decide if it would continue policies it instituted in June 2020 to allow sidewalk cafes downtown to extend beyond the footprint of the businesses and to allow open containers of alcohol on public sidewalks in the downtown district.
The borough council voted on Wednesday to advertise an ordinance that would do just that.
The ordinance must be advertised for a minimum of 10 days. To enact it as quickly as possible for downtown businesses, the borough will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 15.
“Both of these measures we’ve monitored throughout the year and I’m pleased to say that we’ve received very little expressed concern,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said one downtown business has already petitioned the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to be able to continue using adjoining properties and it needs documentation that the borough would allow it to do so.
Mayor Tim Scott said there have been no calls or citations from the Carlisle Police and no public drunkenness incidents beyond what was seen in other areas of the borough since open containers were permitted.
“I think based on that we should consider to draft and advertise the ordinance this evening,” he said.
Councilor Joel Hicks said the borough has operated under the same conditions that would exist under the ordinance for the past year. If anything, there should be some discussions about expanding the provisions beyond the C-1 district, he said.
While voicing support for the measure, Councilor Deb Fulham-Winston said Dickinson College students were not in town at full capacity for the past year. She suggested the borough work with the college so that students can be informed about the ordinance.
“That’s the only thing that’s going to change in the next six months is that students are going to come back,” she said.
The ordinance states that lifting the open container prohibition does not supersede the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Code and regulations and any other applicable laws.
That means the future of mixed drinks to go remains in the hands of the Legislature. A measure to allow the sale of such drinks was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, but was vetoed by Wolf, who objected to a last-minute provision in the bill that would have allowed the mixed drinks to also be sold at places like grocery stores, convenience stores and beer distributors who hold a beer-and-wine license.
The borough council also agreed to send a letter to Rep. Barb Gleim and Sen. Mike Regan to encourage them to pass a clean bill to allow the mixed drinks.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.